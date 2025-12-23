ARC Raiders Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 2,519 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

ARC Raiders is up one spot to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 52, 2025, which ended December 23, 2025.

Steam Deck is down one spot to second place, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 remained in third place. Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place and Battlefield 6 is up three spots to fifth place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is down one spot to sixth place, EA Sports FC 26 is up three spots to seventh place, and Path of Exile 2 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Steam Deck Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA Sports FC 26 Path of Exile 2 Dispatch Elden Ring

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders Steam Deck Dota 2 Where Winds Meet Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 6 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Marvel Rivals

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles