Octopath Traveler Series Sales Top 6 Million Units

Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire have announced the Octopath Traveler series has sold over six million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units sold in December 2024.

Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018, for PC in June 2019, for the Xbox One in March 2021, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in June 2024. It has sold over 3 million units.

Octopath Traveler II released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in February 2023, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in June 2024. It has sold over 1 million units.

Octopath Traveler 0 released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4,and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on December 4, 2025.

