Melty Blood: Type Lumina Ships Over 600,000 Units - Sales

/ 914 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Project Lumina announced Melty Blood: Type Lumina has shipped over 600,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 500,000 units in June 2024.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

