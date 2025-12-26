By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
VGChartz Official Game of the Year 2025 – 5 Days Left to Vote! - Article

by Craig S , posted 2 days ago / 3,437 Views

Hello and welcome to VGChartz’s 19th annual Game of the Year Awards!

This is it, the Final Voting stage. The lists of Nominees have been substantially trimmed down thanks to the community’s Preliminary Voting, now it’s your chance to help determine both the final Shortlist of games to be featured in each award article and the Winners themselves.

Here’s the link to our Final Voting Form. As usual, all you need to take part is a Google account:
  

>>VOTE HERE<<

  

  

Frequently Asked Questions

  

Q - When does voting close?
A – Final Voting closes on 2nd January, 2026.

Q - Can I change my vote/edit my voting form after submitting it?
A - Yes, you can edit your voting form up until we close voting.

Q - Do I have to select a game for every award?
A - Nope. Select your favourite for as many or as few categories as you wish.    

Q - Why can’t I vote for game XXXXXXX?
A – Unfortunately it didn’t make the cut during Preliminary Voting!

Q – I’d like to see an award for Best XXXXXX, it’s a shame you don’t do one.
A – Let us know in the comments; we’re always open to suggestions, especially for new or replacement categories.  

Q – How is the winner in each category determined?
A – By a mixture of community and staff voting, weighted 50/50. On the community side we use the Google Form that’s linked above, while on the staff side we vote individually on the staff forums. The staff’s results are converted into percentages for each game in each category. These percentages are combined with the percentages from the community’s results, with the total then being divided by two to get an average. This average determines both the final Shortlist of games to be featured in each award article and the Winners themselves.

Q - When and how will the Winners be announced?
A – Winners will be announced in a series of articles that we'll start publishing in mid-January.   

Q - What's with the Astro Bot banner? That was a 2024 game.
A - Astro Bot was last year's Overall Game of the Year winner. We're giving it one last moment to shine in the spotlight before we reveal 2025's best games.

Here are all of our past Overall Game of the Year winners:

   

Astro Bot

   


The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

   


Elden Ring

  


Metroid Dread

    


The Last of Us Part II

  


Resident Evil 2

  


God of War

  


The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  


Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

  


Rocket League

  


Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

  


Super Mario 3D World

  


Journey

  


The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

  


Mass Effect 2

  


Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

  


LittleBigPlanet

  


BioShock


INCITATUSBR (6 days ago)

Wow… the winners here have been better than those at the TGA

UnderwaterFunktown INCITATUSBR (6 days ago)

Mostly agreed though that 2015 Rocket League win over Witcher 3 remains a bit of a blemish.

INCITATUSBR UnderwaterFunktown (6 days ago)

agreed

coolbeans UnderwaterFunktown (5 days ago)

Rocket League is easily in the upper-half of VGC's GOTYs altogether and has gone on to cement a 'sports/rally' game as one of the most competitive e-Sports.

UnderwaterFunktown coolbeans (5 days ago)

Well I have no strong opinions about Rocket League but in my book Witcher 3 is better than every other Goty on that list, one of the best written games of all-time on top of being the best open-world RPG, so even if Rocket League was in the upper half that wouldn't quite cut it for me.

coolbeans UnderwaterFunktown (1 day ago)

That's fine. I'm not in the best position to declare if Witcher 3 beats Rocket League without reaching TW3's end tbh. But I will say part of my... lethargy to return is its rather underwhelming "RPG-ness." Compare that to Rocket League's perfect distillation of rocket-powered cars with soccer and it's easy to see why it remains the Rosetta Stone for non-licensed sports titles.

Plus, it's the only one on this list where VGChartz & I agree. ;)

Machina coolbeans (1 day ago)

The ONLY one? :o

coolbeans Machina (1 day ago)

I thought we've been over this: I have some weird tastes! That said, a few other VGChartz GOTYs hover around my top 3-top 5.

UnderwaterFunktown coolbeans (1 day ago)

"RPG-ness" is many things, it's not a shape your own character kind of game, but part of the beauty is playing as an appealing character with their own personality and goal. But now that I think about it 2023 is the only one I technically agree with as well, though they've listed my number 2 around half the time.

Leynos UnderwaterFunktown (5 days ago)

Meh on Witcher 3. Xenoblade X over it

UnderwaterFunktown Leynos (5 days ago)

I mean to each their own but that's not a competition in my book.

coolbeans (5 days ago)

The Wildgate snub was - sadly - expected, but South of Midnight missing from category nominations is genuinely surprising.

CaptainExplosion (1 day ago)

It's tragic that Expedition AI Generated is included in the polls. But it seems more users here are keyboard warriors than I thought. -_-

Leynos (6 days ago)

No Metal Eden for best shooter saddens me. Oh well

firebush03 (6 days ago)

I’m surprised to see MHWilds didn’t make the shortlist for Most Disappointing

