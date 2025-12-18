Sony and Tencent Settle Lawsuit Over 'Horizon Clone' Light of Motiram, Game Delisted - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 3,211 Views
Sony and Tencent have settled the lawsuit that had Sony suing Tencent over the game Light of Motiram, which Sony claimed was a "slavish clone" of the Horizon series.
The two companies have reached a confidential settlement, according to court documents filed (spotted by The Game Post). Light of Motiram has also been delisted by major PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store.
The filing reveals Sony and Tencent have jointly asked the court to dismiss the case using a rule that allows both sides to end a lawsuit if they are in agreement. The case has been dismissed with prejudice, which means the case is closed for good and cannot be brought back to court in the future.
It isn't known what will become of Light of Motiram. The game could be cancelled outright or possibly it could return with a new name, new visuals, and other changes to make it distinct enough from the Horizon series.
The court documents read:
“Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure and the confidential settlement of all parties, Plaintiff Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and Defendants Tencent America LLC, Proxima Beta U.S. LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Proxima Beta PTE Ltd., and Tencent Technology (Shanghai) Company Ltd., by and through their undersigned counsel of record, hereby stipulate as follows:
“All pending motions are withdrawn and this action is hereby dismissed with prejudice. All parties shall bear their own fees and costs.”
Judging by how it was unabashedly copying HZD, it seems that this was the logical outcome for both parties.
I dont even get why they even released it. What did they think was going to happen? That Sony would just let it go?
This was always going to be against the devs and Tencent simply because of the (rumoured) situation leading up to it's announcement. Yet it sounds like they agreed with Sony to some part, Sony probably have no issues with the game existing just not piggy backing on Horizon's likeness, if much of the work is already done gameplay wise the devs just have to come up with a new aesthetic to get it to work and they can release as they need.
Like Horizon wasn't a clone of Breath of The Wild to begin with.
Is this a joke? Horizon: Zero Dawn released a week before Breath of the Wild.
HZD development started in 2011.
BOTW development started in 2013.
Still a clone.
I think you’re missing that Light of Motram looks like a carbon copy of Horizon.
Plenty of games take inspiration from other games, and there are several of BotW. They all make themselves clearly distinct from the forebearer. Light of Motram however is a blatant rip-off and doesn’t even try to hide it.
Super Mario invented video games. They're both clones.
Look I don't like Horizon and think it's pretty mid but it's not BoTW at all. It has none of it's mechanics. The only thing the two have in common is open world and released close to the same time. HZD has none of the physics of BoTW and not the freedom BoTW has. It's meant to look pretty but not be that functional. It's world is a backdrop for it's story. BoTW is a sandbox with a story thrown in.
So can TenCent change the aesthetic of this game to re-release later? I imagine that could be an option...