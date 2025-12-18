By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sony and Tencent Settle Lawsuit Over 'Horizon Clone' Light of Motiram, Game Delisted

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 3,211 Views

Sony and Tencent have settled the lawsuit that had Sony suing Tencent over the game Light of Motiram, which Sony claimed was a "slavish clone" of the Horizon series.

The two companies have reached a confidential settlement, according to court documents filed (spotted by The Game Post). Light of Motiram has also been delisted by major PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store.

The filing reveals Sony and Tencent have jointly asked the court to dismiss the case using a rule that allows both sides to end a lawsuit if they are in agreement. The case has been dismissed with prejudice, which means the case is closed for good and cannot be brought back to court in the future.

It isn't known what will become of Light of Motiram. The game could be cancelled outright or possibly it could return with a new name, new visuals, and other changes to make it distinct enough from the Horizon series.

The court documents read:

“Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure and the confidential settlement of all parties, Plaintiff Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and Defendants Tencent America LLC, Proxima Beta U.S. LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Proxima Beta PTE Ltd., and Tencent Technology (Shanghai) Company Ltd., by and through their undersigned counsel of record, hereby stipulate as follows:

“All pending motions are withdrawn and this action is hereby dismissed with prejudice. All parties shall bear their own fees and costs.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


Dahum (2 days ago)

Judging by how it was unabashedly copying HZD, it seems that this was the logical outcome for both parties.

pokeclaudel (23 hours ago)

I dont even get why they even released it. What did they think was going to happen? That Sony would just let it go?

BraLoD (3 days ago)

I guess we will only know the actual settlement if it ever comes back in another form.

The Fury (2 days ago)

This was always going to be against the devs and Tencent simply because of the (rumoured) situation leading up to it's announcement. Yet it sounds like they agreed with Sony to some part, Sony probably have no issues with the game existing just not piggy backing on Horizon's likeness, if much of the work is already done gameplay wise the devs just have to come up with a new aesthetic to get it to work and they can release as they need.

Pemalite The Fury (2 days ago)

Tencent is a massive customer of Sony's being one of the worlds largest publishers. (Bigger than Nintendo or Microsoft.)

So it was always in Sony's best interest to strong-arm, but retain Tencents support.

So an off-the-cuff agreement was always the likeliest outcome anyway.

CaptainExplosion (3 days ago)

Like Horizon wasn't a clone of Breath of The Wild to begin with.

DekutheEvilClown CaptainExplosion (3 days ago)

Is this a joke? Horizon: Zero Dawn released a week before Breath of the Wild.

Random_Matt DekutheEvilClown (3 days ago)

HZD development started in 2011.
BOTW development started in 2013.

CaptainExplosion Random_Matt (3 days ago)

Proof?

CaptainExplosion DekutheEvilClown (3 days ago)

Still a clone.

Leynos CaptainExplosion (2 days ago)

If you choose to be stupid no one can stop you.

BraLoD DekutheEvilClown (3 days ago)

Sadly it may not be a joke

SecondWar CaptainExplosion (3 days ago)

I think you’re missing that Light of Motram looks like a carbon copy of Horizon.
Plenty of games take inspiration from other games, and there are several of BotW. They all make themselves clearly distinct from the forebearer. Light of Motram however is a blatant rip-off and doesn’t even try to hide it.

Ayla CaptainExplosion (2 days ago)

Super Mario invented video games. They're both clones.

Pemalite Ayla (2 days ago)

Pong predates Super Mario.

Leynos Pemalite (2 days ago)

Space War predates Pong!

Pemalite Leynos (2 days ago)

Tennis for Two (1958) predates Space War!

Leynos CaptainExplosion (2 days ago)

Look I don't like Horizon and think it's pretty mid but it's not BoTW at all. It has none of it's mechanics. The only thing the two have in common is open world and released close to the same time. HZD has none of the physics of BoTW and not the freedom BoTW has. It's meant to look pretty but not be that functional. It's world is a backdrop for it's story. BoTW is a sandbox with a story thrown in.

Dante9 CaptainExplosion (2 days ago)

What do these games even have in common? both have grass, I guess.

BFR (1 day ago)

Darn, I was so looking forward to LoM. It was at the top of my wishlist !!!

KLAMarine (2 days ago)

So can TenCent change the aesthetic of this game to re-release later? I imagine that could be an option...

twintail KLAMarine (1 day ago)

no way of knowing what the settlement entails, but realistically they could've done this at any time in development after Sony declined their Horizon IP pitch at least twice.

2zosteven (3 days ago)

terrible times

SecondWar 2zosteven (2 days ago)

Why?

2zosteven SecondWar (1 day ago)

lawsuits everywhere

