Sony and Tencent Settle Lawsuit Over 'Horizon Clone' Light of Motiram, Game Delisted - News

posted 3 days ago

Sony and Tencent have settled the lawsuit that had Sony suing Tencent over the game Light of Motiram, which Sony claimed was a "slavish clone" of the Horizon series.

The two companies have reached a confidential settlement, according to court documents filed (spotted by The Game Post). Light of Motiram has also been delisted by major PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store.

The filing reveals Sony and Tencent have jointly asked the court to dismiss the case using a rule that allows both sides to end a lawsuit if they are in agreement. The case has been dismissed with prejudice, which means the case is closed for good and cannot be brought back to court in the future.

It isn't known what will become of Light of Motiram. The game could be cancelled outright or possibly it could return with a new name, new visuals, and other changes to make it distinct enough from the Horizon series.

The court documents read:

“Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure and the confidential settlement of all parties, Plaintiff Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and Defendants Tencent America LLC, Proxima Beta U.S. LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Proxima Beta PTE Ltd., and Tencent Technology (Shanghai) Company Ltd., by and through their undersigned counsel of record, hereby stipulate as follows:

“All pending motions are withdrawn and this action is hereby dismissed with prejudice. All parties shall bear their own fees and costs.”

