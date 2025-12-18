Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 191K - Sales

3 days ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 103,861 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 14, 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in second place with sales of 50,292 units, while the Switch 1 version is in third place with sales of 40,813 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS2) is in fifth place with sales of 18,964 units, while the Switch 1 version is in sixth place with sales of 18,015 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in fourth place with sales 39,206 units, Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 12,519 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 11,770 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 9,513 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (NS2) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 8,001 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 190,944 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 31,344 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 18,912 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 183 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 103,861 (2,458,007) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 50,292 (1,397,534) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 40,813 (903,190) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 39,206 (327,824) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 18,964 (132,058) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 18,015 (177,007) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 12,519 (403,783) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,770 (4,078,169) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9,513 (8,283,927) [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 8,001 (126,461)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 190,944 (3,362,777) Switch Lite – 14,885 (6,780,048) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 12,671 (1,090,710) Switch OLED Model – 9,747 (9,365,054) Switch – 6,712 (20,200,082) PlayStation 5 – 3,270 (5,861,281) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,971 (307,680) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 131 (24,405) Xbox Series S – 33 (340,240) Xbox Series X – 19 (323,801) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,930,124)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

