Mario Kart World Tops the French Charts, Metroid Prime 4 Debuts in 2nd

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up one spot to retake first place on the French charts for week 49, 2025, according to SELL.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in second place.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) fell two spots to third place, while the Switch version dropped one spot to fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PS5) dropped one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Battlefield 6

Nintendo Switch

EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC EA Sports FC 26 Farming Simulator 25 Battlefield 6

