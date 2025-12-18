Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Update Out Now - News

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have announced update 1.0.3 is available now for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

The update adds the Phantom Ganon feature, the Forbidden difficulty level, new challenges and quests, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

New Features

Phantom Ganon Phantom Ganon is a new feature that randomly triggers in battles that you have completed. In battles where Phantom Ganon has triggered, a portion of the enemies that appear will have transformed into Vicious Enemies or Gloom Spawn. In addition, when you defeat powerful enemies, there is a possibility that Phantom Ganon may appear. You will be able to acquire more Pure Zonaite Steel than in normal battles.

Forbidden Difficulty In the new Forbidden difficulty level, you can experience high-difficulty battles that are more challenging than the battles in Very Hard difficulty. If you complete a certain number of battles on Forbidden difficulty, you will receive special rewards such as Pure Zonaite Steel or an increase in the number of Special Rations that can be held.

New Challenges and Quests Added Similar to the first free update, this second update also adds multiple new challenges and quests to the Hyrule Map after the main game has been beaten. Lizalfos and Chuchus appear as new Vicious Enemies. The Tanagar Meditation Hall on the sky island is unlocked, and you will be able to perform a sync strike if you enter with two characters.

New Unique Skills Added New unique skills have been added to the Mysterious Construct for its one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, and spears. With the one-handed weapon unique skill Shield Charge, you can break through dangerous attacks from charging enemies by raising your shield and stepping into them. Also, with correct timing against an enemy attack, you can deal a powerful spinning slash. You can learn these skills by completing the challenges and quests that are added in this update.

New Weapons Added The Forbidden Blade, a one-handed weapon that was touched by Gloom and ominously transformed, was added. The Mysterious Construct and warriors of various peoples are able to equip it. You can acquire this weapon by completing battles that are added in this update. The battles below will be added as well: Battles focused on the warriors. A life-or-death struggle with a certain powerful enemy.



Improved Features

Aside Quests that involve sync strikes as a condition have been changed so that they can also be achieved by characters you are not controlling while performing sync strikes.

You can back out of bonus conversations in the Gallery with B Button.

Adjusted display conditions and frequency in Tutorials for Dodge and Guard.

When you have hit the upper limit of Zonaite Steel you can possess, you will be able to use the weapon enhancements below at the end of combat: Raise Weapon-Level Limit Remove Seals



Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where, when assigning Electric Lizalfos parts to the Material Sensor, a battle in which Electric Lizalfos don’t appear (“Terror of the Sands”) could be tracked.

Fixed an issue where the Challenge “A Flash of Steel in the Desert” would not appear until a number of other battles had been completed, even after all displayed requisite battles had been completed.

Fixed an issue where, during two-player split-screen play, the second player’s attack sounds and other sounds could not be heard.

Fixed an issue where, when assigning necessary materials to the Material Sensor (Assign to Sensor in Unlock Weapon Arts) a player would only be able to remove them from the sensor via the Materials screen.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is available for the Nintendo Switch 2.

