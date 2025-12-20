Xbox Series Outsells Sega Genesis / Mega Drive - Sales

Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 34.10 million units worldwide through November 2025, while the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive sold 34.06 million units lifetime.

This is likely the last video game platform the Xbox Series X|S will outsell as sales continue to drop. The Xbox Series X|S needs to sell 15.01 million units to reach the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), which sold 49.10 million units lifetime.

Breaking down sales by region, the Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 19.06 million units in North America, 8.75 million units in Europe, 0.69 million units in Japan, and 5.60 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, which sold 18.50 million units in North America, 8.39 million units in Europe, 3.58 million units in Japan, and 3.59 million units in the rest of the world.

Further breaking down Xbox Series X|S Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 3.23 million units in the UK, 1.27 million units in Germany, and 0.94 million units in France.

The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide in November 2020, while the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive released in Japan in October 1988, in North America in August 1989, and Europe in September 1990.

