PS5 Leads, NS2 Tracks Ahead of NS1 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for November 2025

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,591,750 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 86.12 million units lifetime.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 1,816,013 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 12.49 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 364,544 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 152.72 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 224,404 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.10 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 111,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 1,704,994 units in November 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 607,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 1.56 million units. The PS4 sold 2,984,645 units for the month of November 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,780,329 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 678,148 (-15.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 501,814 units (-69.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 1,303,392 units (-78.1%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 2.28 million units, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 390,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 77,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 88,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 14.09 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 12.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 4.07 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.11 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Global hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 3,591,750 (86,124,771)
- Switch 2 - 1,816,013 (12,493,426)
- Switch 1 - 364,544 (152,716,941)
- Xbox Series X|S - 224,404 (34,100,721)
- PlayStation 5 - 913,299
- Switch 2 - 586,123
- Xbox Series X|S - 144,513
- Switch 1 - 99,482
- PlayStation 5 - 1,926,758
- Switch 2 - 463,907
- Switch 1 - 99,006
- Xbox Series X|S - 61,836
- Switch 2 - 694,496
- PlayStation 5 - 590,388
- Switch 1 - 153,247
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,311
- PlayStation 5 - 161,305
- Switch 2 - 71,487
- Switch 1 - 12,809
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,744
Weekly Sales:
Global November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 497,957
- Switch 2 - 320,121
- Switch 1 - 63,618
- Xbox Series X|S - 32,370
Global November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 574,623
- Switch 2 - 351,464
- Switch 1 - 66,599
- Xbox Series X|S - 34,620
Global November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 927,224
- Switch 2 - 448,066
- Switch 1 - 82,939
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,970
Global November 29, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 1,591,946
- Switch 2 - 696,362
- Switch 1 - 151,388
- Xbox Series X|S - 114,444
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
Update: Our initial estimates were adjusted following more data that has since become available (Before adjustments followed by adjusted estimates):
PS5: 3,734,450 -> 3,591,750
NS2: 1,799,613 -> 1,816,013
NS1: 358,644 -> 364,544
XS: 213,354 -> 224,404
3.7 Million?!?! Wow!
That would leave almost exactly the same amount as it did in November, 3.73m units, left for December, to reach 90m units sold by the end of 2025.
A tough task, not totally unlikely though, but probably a slight miss (if I'd put 90m as a milestone).
«2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 14.23 million units.»
What's been Sony's forecast of shipped units until March 2026? Was it 15m?
If iirc, then they're highly likely gonna surpass it.
Sony predicted 15 million shipped for the current fiscal year. That would put them at 92.8 million total shipped by March 31 of next year. I think its safe to say the will probably get there. I cant wait to see there next projection for the new fiscal. They will then have about 18 months to match the PS4 before the projected PS6 launch. Even then it will probably keep selling similar to Switch is post Switch 2 launch.
PS5 has surpassed the lifetime sales of xbox 360.
Who remembers when Microsoft's army of journalists kept trying to pretend that 'Consoles are dead' to justify Xbox's poor sales?
Very curious to know how PS5/Switch 2 will do in December, Nintendo tends to have the better december months but considering the PS5 discount lasted until today in some places, maybe PS5 will beat the new shining console this time
It should be noted that the PS5 discount, at least in the UK, was only for PSdirect, and there was basically no sales for the major retailers in December. The best deals also sold out before the nominal end date for the sale. So, I would not expect the PS5 sales to be particularly strong in December.
Eh? Everywhere In the UK had £100 off a new PS5.
No, that’s not true. From the start of December until about 2 days ago it was basically normal price everywhere except PS Direct. It looks like it went on sale again at retailers after the PSDirect deals all ran out of
stock. It’s still not discounted on Amazon and some other retailers, so this sale probably started very recently.
"2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 14.23 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 12.48 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 5.06 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.10 million units." This has to be 4.06M for the Switch 1
Can't even begin to imagine the numbers, if next November sees a PS5 bundle with GTA6 in black Friday!
When you realise that PS5 will be above 100 million before GTA VI drops.
It won't, between now and GTA 6 it needs to sell 14 million to reach 100 million. Sales will further decline next year. Let's not forget we are now in the PS5's 6th year so sales won't be nearly as much as it was this year or last year. So far this year it's done 14 million (plus whatever December is). Sony projected 15 million PS5's for their fiscal year. I'm expecting 10-12 million for their next year's.