PS5 Leads, NS2 Tracks Ahead of NS1 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for November 2025

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 3,591,750 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 86.12 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 1,816,013 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 12.49 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 364,544 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 152.72 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 224,404 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.10 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 111,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 1,704,994 units in November 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 607,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 1.56 million units. The PS4 sold 2,984,645 units for the month of November 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,780,329 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 678,148 (-15.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 501,814 units (-69.1%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 1,303,392 units (-78.1%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 2.28 million units, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 390,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 77,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 88,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 14.09 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 12.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 4.07 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.11 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 3,591,750 ( 86,124,771 ) Switch 2 - 1,816,013 ( 12,493,426 ) Switch 1 - 364,544 ( 152,716,941 ) Xbox Series X|S - 224,404 ( 34,100,721 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for November 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 913,299 Switch 2 - 586,123 Xbox Series X|S - 144,513 Switch 1 - 99,482

Europe hardware estimates for November 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 1,926,758 Switch 2 - 463,907 Switch 1 - 99,006 Xbox Series X|S - 61,836 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for November 2025:

Switch 2 - 694,496 PlayStation 5 - 590,388 Switch 1 - 153,247 Xbox Series X|S - 8,311

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for November 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 161,305 Switch 2 - 71,487 Switch 1 - 12,809 Xbox Series X|S - 9,744

Weekly Sales:

Global November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 497,957 Switch 2 - 320,121 Switch 1 - 63,618 Xbox Series X|S - 32,370

Global November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 574,623 Switch 2 - 351,464 Switch 1 - 66,599 Xbox Series X|S - 34,620

Global November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 927,224 Switch 2 - 448,066 Switch 1 - 82,939 Xbox Series X|S - 42,970

Global November 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 1,591,946 Switch 2 - 696,362 Switch 1 - 151,388 Xbox Series X|S - 114,444

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

Update: Our initial estimates were adjusted following more data that has since become available (Before adjustments followed by adjusted estimates):

PS5: 3,734,450 -> 3,591,750

NS2: 1,799,613 -> 1,816,013

NS1: 358,644 -> 364,544

XS: 213,354 -> 224,404

