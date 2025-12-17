PS5 Sets New Record - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 7,576 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 2,069,458 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 30.58 million units lifetime.
The PS5 set a new PlayStation record for the biggest November on record in Europe, according to our estimates. The previous record was set by the PS5 a year ago. The biggest month ever for Europe was set by the DS in December 2007 with 3.00 million units sold.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 447,507 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.76 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 93,106 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.35 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 50,786 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.74 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 87,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 360,192 units in Europe in November 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 1.06 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 336,000 units. PS4 sold 1,008,523 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 386,603 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 115,276 (5.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 114,037 units (-69.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 416,048 units (-81.7%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 1.45 million units, Switch 2 sales are up by over 132,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 11,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 29,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.85 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.76 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.93 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.52 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 2,069,458 (30,578,314)
- Switch 2 - 447,507 (2,759,279)
- Switch 1 - 93,106 (39,353,187)
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,786 (8,741,201)
Weekly Sales:
Europe November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 314,030
- Switch 2 - 61,693
- Switch 1 - 11,950
- Xbox Series X|S - 7,427
Europe November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 378,602
- Switch 2 - 67,697
- Switch 1 - 15,480
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,142
Europe November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 563,836
- Switch 2 - 87,194
- Switch 1 - 20,318
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,235
Europe November 28, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 812,990
- Switch 2 - 230,923
- Switch 1 - 45,358
- Xbox Series X|S - 22,982
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Sony land strikes again!
If after 10 years this still triggers you, I don' think this is the website for you!
I don't know about you, but this period of console generation is just so confusing.
Congrats to Playstation! 2 million units in November in Europe - that's an incredible number, (which it was last year already, too, and only slightly less).
I mean what really have I else to say.
We're probably looking at a fiscal Q3 for Playstation on par with their last year's record Q3, or possibly even slightly better.
PS5 outselling Switch 2 by that much was totally unexpected for me.
And Microsoft can literally stop the production of the X|S at this point. That's a brutal number for a November (!), even in Europe.
PS5 is bananas! You love to see it! Not sure if this is because XBOX quit. Or why XBOX quit… 🤔
I see why Sony can give 2 shits about Japan.
Im sure they care. I mean, who’d not love to dominate worldwide. I’m not sure why the gaming community at large holds Japan in such high regard. They’re pretty niche in their gaming habits.
The great Xbox to Playstation migration of 2025. People abandoning Xbox as well as normal Playstation sales in Playstation land. Xbox is a soon to be a X(tinct) box.
If you look up the definition of destroying the competition this page comes up. That's a lot of PS5 bought for1 month.
Looks like Switch 2 beat Switch 1 in it's first holiday in Japan and Europe, but not U.S. I wonder what the total WW numbers will be like.
The November WW numbers are already listed under the charts and hardware link at the top of the page. PS5 is 3,743,450 and Switch 2 is 1,799,613. So PS5 is over 2:1 with Switch 2 and close to a 2M sales lead this month.
NS2 outperformed NS1 worldwide: 1,704k (Nov ‘17) v 1,799k (Nov ‘25). Pretty darn solid! Almost at 2019 figures… and that November saw the launch of Pokémon SwSh.
Outdated is still a big word. She does better, I agree, but we shouldn’t forget that in November 2017, the Switch was out of stock. I remember, we were getting bombarded with calls and customers in the store. Back then, it was crazy, the Switch in France was the console that every French person wanted at home. Now, with the Switch 2, that’s much less the case: customers are very divided. I’m repeating myself, but the price really holds back purchases, and the lack of games doesn’t help either. After that, I don’t have the absolute truth, but this is just my feeling as a salesperson.
Switch shortage issues ended around November 2017; they ramped production efforts to 18mil FY18 around August in order to best match holiday demand. See VGChartz estimates for December 2017, when >4mil Switch units would sell.