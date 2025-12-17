PS5 Sets New Record - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2025 - Sales

posted 16 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 2,069,458 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 30.58 million units lifetime.

The PS5 set a new PlayStation record for the biggest November on record in Europe, according to our estimates. The previous record was set by the PS5 a year ago. The biggest month ever for Europe was set by the DS in December 2007 with 3.00 million units sold.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 447,507 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.76 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 93,106 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.35 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 50,786 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.74 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 87,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 360,192 units in Europe in November 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 1.06 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 336,000 units. PS4 sold 1,008,523 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 386,603 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 115,276 (5.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 114,037 units (-69.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 416,048 units (-81.7%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 1.45 million units, Switch 2 sales are up by over 132,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 11,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 29,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.85 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.76 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.93 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.52 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 2,069,458 ( 30,578,314 ) Switch 2 - 447,507 ( 2,759,279 ) Switch 1 - 93,106 ( 39,353,187 ) Xbox Series X|S - 50,786 ( 8,741,201 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 314,030 Switch 2 - 61,693 Switch 1 - 11,950 Xbox Series X|S - 7,427

Europe November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 378,602 Switch 2 - 67,697 Switch 1 - 15,480 Xbox Series X|S - 9,142

Europe November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 563,836 Switch 2 - 87,194 Switch 1 - 20,318 Xbox Series X|S - 11,235

Europe November 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 812,990 Switch 2 - 230,923 Switch 1 - 45,358 Xbox Series X|S - 22,982

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

