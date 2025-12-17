PS5 Best-Seller - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2025 - Sales

/ 13,787 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1,926,758 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 30.44 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 463,907 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.78 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 99,006 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.36 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 61,836 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.75 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 104,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 360,192 units in Europe in November 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by over 918,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 325,000 units. PS4 sold 1,008,523 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 386,603 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 27,424 (-1.40%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 102,987 units (-62.5%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 410,148 units (-80.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 1.30 million units, Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 149,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 22,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 35,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.70 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.78 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.93 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.53 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,926,758 ( 30,435,614 ) Switch 2 - 463,907 ( 2,775,679 ) Switch 1 - 99,006 ( 39,359,087 ) Xbox Series X|S - 61,836 ( 8,752,251 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 270,130 Switch 2 - 67,693 Switch 1 - 14,550 Xbox Series X|S - 11,477

Europe November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 329,702 Switch 2 - 73,797 Switch 1 - 17,780 Xbox Series X|S - 12,192

Europe November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 513,936 Switch 2 - 91,494 Switch 1 - 22,618 Xbox Series X|S - 15,285

Europe November 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 812,990 Switch 2 - 230,923 Switch 1 - 44,058 Xbox Series X|S - 22,882

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

Update: Our initial estimates were adjusted following more data that has since become available (Before adjustments followed by adjusted estimates):

PS5: 2,069,458 -> 1,926,758



NS2: 447,507 -> 463,907



NS1: 93,106 -> 99,006



XS: 50,786 -> 61,836

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles