PS5 Outsells Switch 2 - Americas Hardware Estimates for November 2025

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 913,299 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 33.01 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 586,123 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 4.24 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 144,513 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.76 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 99,482 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.53 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by over 304,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 890,593 units in the Americas in November 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 494,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 1.08 million units. PS4 sold 1,407,577 units for the month of November 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,221,964 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 577,859 (-38.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 357,958 units (-71.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 618,198 units (-86.1%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 182,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 654,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 55,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 35,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 4.24 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.87 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.36 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.26 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 913,299 ( 33,012,035 ) Switch 2 - 586,123 ( 4,243,125 ) Xbox Series X|S - 144,513 ( 20,764,129 ) Switch 1 - 99,482 ( 57,530,683 )

USA hardware estimates for November 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 742,509 Switch 2 - 472,681 Xbox Series X|S - 120,339 Switch 1 - 79,895

Weekly Sales:

November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 89,055 Switch 2 - 84,714 Xbox Series X|S - 16,819 Switch 1 - 13,428

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 72,400 Switch 2 - 68,317 Xbox Series X|S - 13,991 Switch 1 - 10,783

November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 94,254 Switch 2 - 98,063 Xbox Series X|S - 18,533 Switch 1 - 14,437

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 79,724 Switch 2 - 76,011 Xbox Series X|S - 15,421 Switch 1 - 11,591

November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 208,125 Switch 2 - 139,425 Xbox Series X|S - 23,817 Switch 1 - 16,878

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 169,205 Switch 2 - 112,441 Xbox Series X|S - 19,833 Switch 1 - 13,555

November 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 518,056 Switch 2 - 267,730 Xbox Series X|S - 85,344 Switch 1 - 54,739

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 421,180 Switch 2 - 215,912 Xbox Series X|S - 71,094 Switch 1 - 43,966

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

