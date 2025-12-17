PS5 Outsells Switch 2 - Americas Hardware Estimates for November 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 21 hours ago / 8,625 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 913,299 units sold for November 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 33.01 million units lifetime.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 586,123 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 4.24 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 144,513 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.76 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 99,482 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.53 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are down by over 304,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 890,593 units in the Americas in November 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 494,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 1.08 million units. PS4 sold 1,407,577 units for the month of November 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,221,964 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 577,859 (-38.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 357,958 units (-71.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 618,198 units (-86.1%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by over 182,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 654,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 55,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by nearly 35,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 4.24 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.87 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.36 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.26 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for November 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 913,299 (33,012,035)
- Switch 2 - 586,123 (4,243,125)
- Xbox Series X|S - 144,513 (20,764,129)
- Switch 1 - 99,482 (57,530,683)
USA hardware estimates for November 2025:
- PlayStation 5 - 742,509
- Switch 2 - 472,681
- Xbox Series X|S - 120,339
- Switch 1 - 79,895
Weekly Sales:
November 8, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 89,055
- Switch 2 - 84,714
- Xbox Series X|S - 16,819
- Switch 1 - 13,428
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 72,400
- Switch 2 - 68,317
- Xbox Series X|S - 13,991
- Switch 1 - 10,783
November 15, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 94,254
- Switch 2 - 98,063
- Xbox Series X|S - 18,533
- Switch 1 - 14,437
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 79,724
- Switch 2 - 76,011
- Xbox Series X|S - 15,421
- Switch 1 - 11,591
November 22, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 208,125
- Switch 2 - 139,425
- Xbox Series X|S - 23,817
- Switch 1 - 16,878
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 169,205
- Switch 2 - 112,441
- Xbox Series X|S - 19,833
- Switch 1 - 13,555
November 29, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 518,056
- Switch 2 - 267,730
- Xbox Series X|S - 85,344
- Switch 1 - 54,739
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 421,180
- Switch 2 - 215,912
- Xbox Series X|S - 71,094
- Switch 1 - 43,966
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
sees the US console market has the worst sales in 30 years
Comment section=SONY STILL ON TOP, GET REKT!!!!! xD
Yeah, it's pretty apparent why gamers get a bad reputation lol
I feel like you're among the very few in this comment section recognizing this for some reason lol. These sales articles are just a disaster.
It’s why I’ve spent most of my time on this site in game announcement articles/forums lately. Sales articles were aging me lol.
I just turned off the Sales Discussion thing for my Hot Topics, and was delighted to see the "Road to 160mil" thread disappear from my front page— I guess it never hit me that was a sales thread for some reason. But yeah, I like that idea actually.
PS5- 913k
Switch 2 + Xbox + Switch 1- 830k
Not necessarily. PlayStation has an installed base of more than 84 million players, and with that, the PS5 generates a lot of money through game sales on its store, especially with the PS Plus subscriptions that will offset the loss on the consoles. Let's not forget that Nintendo makes less money on its Switch 2 in Japan, because there it is much cheaper than in other countries.
PlayStation division is projecting a ¥500b operating income(profit) for the current Financial Year. Nintendo is projecting ¥350b Net Profit.
Yes The Facts. Unlike Sony's 'Facts' where PS2 become 160 Mil from 155 mil out of nowhere.
If you're going to engage in platform warring by accusing a company of falsifying sales data, you better have some damn good evidence to back up your claims. If you're doing it just to get a rise out of people, well, we're going to have to ask you knock it off ASAP.
The Xbox sales are roughly on par with the Switch 1? Man, that’s embarrassing.
Man look at the decline compared to Xbox one for the same period. Its astonishing.
This sales numbers are catastrophic man, PS5 down almost 500k compared to PS4 and Switch 2 down 300k compared to Switch 1. Xbox S/X down over 1M compared to xbox one. :(
PS5 down 500k from PS4 in 2018 (5th year).
Xbox Series down 1 million from Xbox One in 2018 (5th year).
Switch 2 down 300k from Switch (1st year).
The U.S. market is cooked going into next year let alone next generation. I already knew the Xbox Series would sell less than Xbox One, so not surprised. PS5 though had a head start on PS4 and this year was 7% or so ahead, but now it looks like it will fall behind in 2026.
I told you, the problem with the Switch 2 is its price: it’s really too expensive. It’s not normal for a console that’s just been released to perform worse than last year’s Switch. Even both together don’t do as well as the PS5, which came out five years ago. In Europe, it’s the same, but in Japan, it’s a different story: the Switch 2 is much cheaper there. As I’ve already mentioned, I often talk with my clients, especially parents who want to buy it for their children, and they all tell me that the console is way too expensive for what it offers. In France, we have an entry-level price, which makes it cheaper than in all other countries except Japan. People rely too much on the record launch of the Switch 2: take away that record and compare it to the launch numbers of the Switch 1, and you’ll see that these sales are far from impressive. Nintendo should lower the price.
Is Nintendo going to be able to hit their forecast sales for the Switch 2 with these sales?
Yes, very easily. NS2 has had a bigger WW October and November than NS1 (according to VGChartz estimates), and that system shipped 7-8mil during the holiday quarter. So long as NS2 doesn't struggle during December, it could already hit the fiscal target by the end of Q3FY26.
It looks like sell-through will be ~18m by the end of March. That will mean a shipment number around 19-20m. I.e. Nintendo’s estimate looks to be quite accurate and not the lowball it might have appeared.
Not a good spot for the USA while it's not in a recession or depression. People will still buy video games even if a recession or outright depression hits, but it will likely be worse than these 2025 numbers.
Well... I don't know if "both... are doing very good" on this article would be very accurate Lol. Weakest US hardware figures since 1995. Though outside of US, yes, I think we should just agree that both Sony and Nintendo are soaring ATM. NS2 having an even bigger holiday than NS1 would be great as the bottleneck in supply burst wideopen around this point for NS1, and PS5 is maintaining unprecedented momentum in EU for its fifth year.
Couldn't you have just put this into an English translator and posted that? Nothing wrong with speaking French but most people here won't understand it
" Nothing wrong with speaking French" - I for one don't speak retreat so it's no good for me!