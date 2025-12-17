PS5 Best-Seller in the US in Worst November Since 1995 - Sales

/ 6,089 Views

by, posted 23 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US for November 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of November 2 to 29.

This is the first time the PlayStation 5 came in first place since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 came in second place in terms of units and dollars for the month. The NEX Playground ranked in third place in terms of units sold, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place in terms of dollars.

Units sold for the PS5 is down over 40 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S is down 70 percent, and the combined sales of the Switch 2 and Switch are down over 10 percent from Switch sales last year (via IGN).

There were 1.6 million units of video game hardware sold during the month, which is the lowest total for a November since the 1.4 million sold in 1995. The average price of hardware sold reached a record high of $439 for November, up 11 percent year-on-year.

Overall spending on video games in November decreased four percent year-on-year from $6.12 billion to $5.86 billion. Spending on video game content increased one percent from 4.80 billion to $4.84 billion, while video game hardware sales fell 27 percent from $949 million to $695 million. Spending on accessories decreased 13 percent from $375 million to $327 million.

In terms of 2025 total sales, overall spending on video games is up one percent year-on-year from $52.31 billion to $52.92 billion. Spending on video game content increased one percent from $45.95 billion to $46.36 billion, while video game hardware sales grew 10 percent from $3.86 billion to $4.23 billion. Spending on accessories decreased seven percent from $2.51 billion to $2.33 billion.

"The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 marked the 18th consecutive year that a CoD franchise release has been the best-selling game of its release month, while PS5 led hardware in both unit and dollar sales," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella.

He added, "Total projected spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 4% when compared to a year ago, to $5.9 billion. Hardware, accessory and console content declines drove the change.

"Monthly hardware spending dropped by 27% when compared to a year ago, to $695M. This is the lowest video game hardware spending total for a November month since the $455M reached during the November 2005 tracking period.

"1.6 million units of video game hardware across all platforms sold in the US during November, the lowest total for a November month since 1995 (1.4 million). The average price paid for a new unit of video game hardware reached an all-time November high of $439, up 11% compared to a year ago."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was the best-selling game in November and is the seventh best-selling game of 2025 after one month. There was a double-digit percentage sales decline compared to November 2024.

This is the 18th straight year a Call of Duty game was the best-selling game in its launch month. It started with Call of Duty: World at War in November 2008.

There were two other new releases in the top 20 with Kirby Air Riders in 10th place and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in 11th place.

Several titles saw a boost in sales due to discounts . This includes NBA 2K26, EA Sports FC 26, EA Sports College Football 26, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and more.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for November 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in November 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in November 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in November 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PC in November 2025:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles