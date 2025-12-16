Sucker Punch Co-Founder Brian Fleming Leaving Studio at End of Year - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Sucker Punch Productions co-founder Brian Fleming will be leaving the studio at the end of the year.

Creative and technical leaders Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley will be taking over as new studio heads on January 1. Connell was the co-creative director on the Ghost franchise and Bentley has led the studio's engineering and production efforts.

Nate Fox will continue to be the co-creative director to complete the creative leadership team.

"After nearly three decades helping bring to life iconic franchises like Sly Cooper, inFAMOUS, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ghost of Yōtei, Brian Fleming has announced he’s passing Sucker Punch studio leadership on to a new generation. Over the past year, Brian has worked closely with PlayStation Studios to ensure that Sucker Punch was in the best hands moving forward with a strong foundation for the studio’s continued success," said

"Starting January 1, longtime creative and technical leaders Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley will step into new roles as studio heads, continuing to guide the team’s focus on ambitious, character-driven experiences that define PlayStation Studios."

