Terminator: Survivors Delayed to After 2025

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Milan have announced Terminator: Survivors has been delayed from a 2025 release window to an unannounced date. The game will also no longer launch as an Early Access title.

Terminator: Survivors is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"2025 is coming to an end and it’s been a while since our last update," said Nacon Studio Milan creative director Marco Ponte. "First, I want to thank you all for the patience and understanding you’ve shown thus far. Though we’ve been quiet, we haven’t been idle; this year has been productive and we’ve made important progress across all fronts, from world design and combat to narrative depth and atmosphere.

"Our aim with Terminator: Survivors has always been to bring you an authentic and immersive open-world Terminator experience that recreates the harsh reality of Skynet’s uprising, and the resilience of humanity in spite of it.

"You’ll be immersed in a bleak story where every machine patrolling the open world is a lethal threat, and the chilling sight of a T-800’s red eyes on the horizon means you run, you hide, or you die… Your journey will be one of desperation, as you explore, fight Skynet’s first prototypes, and help the resistance rise from the ashes of civilization. This isn’t just another shooter. It’s a fight for the survival of all humanity from the moment you step out of the rubble. The start of the resistance against the machines, as seen through your eyes.

"After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic “Terminator” experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day.

"We’ve also had to overhaul our release plans, instead of launching in Early Access, we want your first steps into the wasteland to be a complete and polished experience. You might have guessed already, but that means Terminator: Survivors won’t be launching in 2025. We don’t have a new date locked in, but we’ll let you know when we’re ready to share a new release date.

"Nevertheless, your feedback is a crucial part of our development process, and so we’ll be organizing several closed playtests (under NDA) as the launch window gets closer. If you’re interested in taking part and helping us shape the future of Terminator: Survivors, you can sign up here.

"We know expectations are high, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on. For now, I can only thank you for sticking with us as we do our absolute best to create a game worthy of the Terminator legacy. We’ll be back with more news as soon as we can."

