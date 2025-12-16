Baldur's Gate 3 Has Sold Over 20 Million Units - Sales

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 has sold over 20 million units worldwide, according to CEO Swen Vincke in an interview with Bloomberg.

"Baldur’s Gate 3, licensed from Hasbro Inc. and based on Dungeons & Dragons, ranks among the best-reviewed games of all time and won Game of the Year from countless media outlets," reads the report.

"It has sold more than 20 million copies, Swen Vincke, Larian’s founder, chief executive officer and creative director, said in an interview. That makes it one of the best-selling games ever, which gives Larian the resources to keep expanding but also ramps up the pressure for the company’s next game."

Larian Studios at The Game Awards 2025 last week announced Divinity, a new entry in the Divinity RPG series.

"This is going to be us unleashed, I think," said Vincke on Divinity. "It’s a turn-based RPG featuring everything you’ve seen from us in the past, but it’s brought to the next level."

