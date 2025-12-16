Dead Island 3 is in Development, Targeting 2028 Release Window - News

Developer Dambuster Studios is developing Dead Island 3, according to a financial statement spotted by Timur222 on Bluesky.

The developer is currently targeting a quarter one or quarter two of 2028 release window.

"Dambuster Studios is a AAA video game developer based in Nottingham UK which has 194 employees (as of March 2025)," reads the financial statement.

The statement adds, "the primary focus for Dambuster Studios is now Dead Island 3. All developers are assigned to the project and once the Luna and Mac versions of Dead Island 2 are complete all of Dambuster's QA team will also be assigned to Dead Island 3.

"Parts of the game are now in early production with feature, character, world, ad story design moving at pace. The current predicted release window for the project is Q1/2 2028."

