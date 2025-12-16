Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Demo Out Now for Switch 2 and Xbox Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 456 Views
Square Enix has announced a demo for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S.
Switch 2 users can use the following codes to download the demo on the Nintendo eShop:
- United States – D3GM3304HKQBB2VB
- Europe – D3GM3304HKPBB2VB
- Japan – D3GM3304H3DBB2VB
- South Korea – D3GM3304H3CBB2VB
- Hong Kong / Taiwan – D3GM3304H3BBB2VB
- Southeast Asia – D3GM3304HY9BB2VB
The demo on the Xbox Series X|S is available on the Microsoft Store.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on January 22, 2026. It is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PC.
