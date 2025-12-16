Hollow Knight Coming to Switch 2 in 2026 - News

Team Cherry has announced Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

It will be free upgrade for those who own the Switch version of the game and features higher frame rate modes, higher resolutions, and additional graphical effects.

Team Cherry is also updateing all versions of the game with the following features:

Added support for 21:9 and 16:10 resolutions.

Game now pauses while in inventory menus.

Upgraded to Unity Input System for broader controller support (original input system is still available, if preferred, via Options>Controller>Advanced Settings).

Added dithering effect, and dithering options, to reduce color banding.

Fixed a softlock in City of Tears Grub room.

Reduced Grey Prince Zote’s stagger bounce height.

Updated Sly’s Great Slash collider to closer match visual.

Salubra’s Blessing now deactivates after reaching max Soul.

Map panning is now smoother

Various smaller fixes and tweaks.

Hollow Knight is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG.

