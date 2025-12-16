Hollow Knight: Silksong Sales Top 7 Million Units, Free Sea of Sorrow Expansion Launches in 2026 - Sales

Team Cherry has announced Hollow Knight: Silksong has sold over seven million units worldwide and the free Sea of Sorrow expansion will launch in 2026.

"New areas, bosses, tools, and more!" said Team Cherry. "Hornet’s adventures continue in our nautically themed expansion, coming free for all players next year. We’ll keep further details a secret for now, but expect additional info shortly before Hollow Knight: Silksong ‘Sea of Sorrow’ releases."

View the Sea of Sorrow expansion teaser trailer below:

Hollow Knight: Silksong is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

