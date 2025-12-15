Bungie Announces Marathon Launches in March 2026 for $40 - News

/ 1,833 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Bungies has announced the team-based extraction first-person shooter, Marathon, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in March 2026 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

The price includes full access to the game and a roadmap of free gameplay updates throughout 2026. This includes new maps, new Runner shells, events, and more, starting with the exploration of UESC Marathon's Cryo Archive in Season 1.

View a new Bungie ViDoc on the game below:

Read details on the ViDoc below::

New features since alpha, including... Proximity chat Solo queue Rook, a Runner shell used to scavenge matches in progress

The world and fantasy of Marathon Ways we’re doubling down on the dark, gritty, and grounded sci-fi world Your role in Marathon– you are the Runner, and you transfer your consciousness into different shells designed with unique capabilities

Improved visual fidelity and immersion, including... Dead Runners drop as corpses that decay over time Deepened environmental storytelling The role of audio

Introduction to Marathon’s four zones (maps) Three surface zones–Perimeter, Dire Marsh, and Outpost The first zone on the UESC Marathon–Cryo Archive, an end-game challenge

Loot and customization Weapons and mods, including ways to customize your gun in unique ways (like turning the Battery SMG into the Needler) Runner shell archetypes and ways to customize your playstyles

Factions and progression Factions and the jobs they’ll ask you to do in game, like MIDA requesting you blow up a UESC dropship Faction upgrade trees and the capstone rewards you’ll earn each season The Codex, a collection of your achievements and narrative discoveries; progress to earn exclusive cosmetics and lore



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles