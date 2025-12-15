Ubisoft Acquires Amazon Games Montreal and MOBA March of Giants - News

Ubisoft announced it has acquired development studio Amazon Games Montreal and the in-development multiplayer online battle arena game, March of Giants, from Amazon Games.

Amazon as part of the agreement will provide marketing support for March of Giants on Twitch.

The deal is expected to close by December 16.

"March of Giants has a real opportunity to bring something fresh and dynamic to players, and to help Ubisoft compete in one of gaming’s biggest arenas,” said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back Alexandre, Xavier, and many of the seasoned March of Giants team who have previously worked at Ubisoft, and the entire team’s ambition, creativity and talent align perfectly with our desire to build bold new experiences for players. We look forward to supporting them as they shape the future of this promising new IP."

Creative Director Xavier Marquis added, "Returning to Ubisoft brings things full circle. We built some of our most meaningful work here, and we’re excited to continue developing March of Giants from within Ubisoft. This game has enormous potential, and I know Ubisoft can help us take it to the next level."

Senior Production Leader Alexandre Parizeau stated, "My thanks go to Amazon for their commitment during the first chapters of March of Giants. Our closed alpha was an important milestone and showed a glimpse of the game’s real promise. Now, by joining Ubisoft, we’re uniting behind a shared vision to build March of Giants into one of the next great, enduring MOBAs."

Twitch and Games at Amazon VP of Audio Steve Boom added, "We're proud of what our team in Montreal has built with March of Giants. We're confident that under Ubisoft’s leadership, the talented developers in Montreal will continue to thrive and create amazing game experiences."

