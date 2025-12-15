'I wish I had the Katamari Damacy IP,' Says Creator Following to a T Underperformance - News

Katamari creator Keita Takahashi in a new interview with GamesRadar+ revealed to a T "didn't sell well" and he wished he still owned the rights to the Katamari Damacy IP.

"I don't think anyone tries to make a niche game," said Takahashi. "The title 'niche game' is just a result. I know my games are far from mainstream.

"I recently returned to Japan, and one of the reasons I had to do was because to a T didn't sell well. This is a risk of being independent, and I'm willing to take it, but I don't think it's a question of niche or traditional, it's a question of whether people like it or not.

"I believe there is still room for new ideas, and unfortunately to a T just wasn't a good fit. But I think the situation is what it is."

He added, "I wish I had the Katamari Damacy IP :) Anyway I'm glad that the game and characters are still loved today. In many ways, I have some interesting ideas for Katamari Damacy that only I could come up with. If I have the opportunity to work with Bandai Namco again, it would be a very interesting project."

