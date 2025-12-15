Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is 'in the Early Stages of Development and Creation' - News

/ 2,019 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was announced at The Game Awards 2025 last week and Game Director Casey Hudson would be working on the single-player narrative-driven action RPG.

A new blog post on StarWars.com reveals the game is "still in the early stages of development and creation." This led to some wondering if this means the game won't come out until the 2030s.

Hudson on social media told fans not to worry saying it will be out before 2030.

"Don't worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors," said Hudson. "Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger!"

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is in development for console and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles