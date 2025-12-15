Mario Kart World Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Mario Kart World is up one spot to retake first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 13, 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 dropped one sot to second place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A andCall of Duty: Black Ops 7 are up one spot each to third and fourth place, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up seven spots to fifth place, Minecraft is up three spots to sixth place, and Ghost of Yotei is up three spots to seventh place.

Donkey Kong Bananza is up three spots to eighth place, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shot up from 34th to ninth place, and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 rounds out the top 10.

There were three new releases in the top 40 with Terminator 2D: NO FATE in 20th place, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 in 22nd place, and Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection in 23rd place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Mario Kart World EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Ghost of Yotei Donkey Kong Banaza LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

