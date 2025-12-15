Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Debuts in 2nd on the Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 1,216 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 49th week of 2025.

There was one new release in the top 10 this week with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond debuting in second place.

Minecraft remained in third place, Pokémon Legends Z-A is down two spots to fourth place, and Mario kart 8 Deluxe dropped one spot to fifth place. Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 and Donkey Kong Bananza are down one spot to sixth and seventh places, respectively.

Nintendo Switch Sports and Gran Turismo 7 re-enter the charts in eighth and ninth places, respectively. Battlefield 6 dropped three spots to round out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - NEW Minecraft Pokémon Legends Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Switch Sports Gran Turismo 7 Battlefield 6

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles