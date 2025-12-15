Open-World Survival Game Westlanders Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

posted 1 day ago

Publisher Radical Theory and developer The Breach Studios have announced wild-west open-world survival game, Westlanders, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A Kickstarter campaign is planned for early 2026.

"We want to create a game that evolves thanks to those who play it," said The Breach Studios CEO Ferran Punti. "Kickstarter and Early Access will allow us to work hand in hand with motivated, invested, and passionate players. We will carefully listen to this community, which shares our love of rich and satisfying game mechanics, to tune and perfect the experience before the console release. That is why choosing to work with Radical Theory as a strategic partner felt natural as they understand and support studios through their experience, deep expertise, and genuine transparency."

Radical Theory CEO Luc Heninger added, "It is a real pleasure to collaborate with the team at The Breach Studios – developers who are as passionate as they are friendly and talented. Westlanders won us over in the first few minutes of gameplay, as the Western setting is still rarely explored in the survival-crafting genre. We have a true sandbox experience here that will allow players from all backgrounds to experiment with rich, deep mechanics. The idea is to have a blast with friends, as we want players to dive into building, fighting, and resource management in co-op as quickly as possible."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forge your legacy in the Westlands.

Survive a wild-west open-world teeming with riches and fraught with perils. Alone or with your friends, brave unforgiving landscapes and conquer the wilds from your customizable mobile base: The Wagon.

But don’t just survive; thrive. Lay the foundations for bustling outposts and settlements, recruit loyal companions, and weave a powerful economic network to tame the wilderness and build your legacy.

Welcome to the Westlands

“Our dream was simple. Make the trip to the Westlands and find a place to call home. A land of peace and prosperity where we could raise a place to call our own from dust. We saw it in every sun-drenched clearing, in every vast, untamed vista. But this land gives with one hand and takes with the other. After all this journey, all these perils, the outlaws came in like a storm in the dead of night, leaving only fire, ashes, and a single survivor. Me.

"Now, the dream of my companions is my mission. Their legacy, my burden. I’ll forge here our future—this place we’ll call home."

—Westlands, unknown date, from the Survivor’s journal.

A Solo and Cooperative Survival Journey in a Far West Setting

Imagine the rich, atmospheric Wild West open reminiscent of The Revenant, where you craft your own story. Now, layer in the base-building and crafting of Medieval Dynasty, the unforgiving wilderness of ARK: Survival Evolved, and the sandbox freedom of Palworld.

These inspirations shaped our ambition with Westlanders. We set out to put a fresh spin on the now-familiar survival formula by placing it in the fantasy of the Wild West. Whether playing solo or with up to four players in cooperative play, you’ll carve out a life in a land that feels both legendary and dangerously alive. Explore, fight, gather resources, craft tools, climb skill trees, and build a network of settlements to bring prosperity to the Valley.

Explore the Lands on Your Mobile Base: The Wagon

Within minutes of starting the game, you’ll be repairing your wagon and setting off on the open road. The concept of a horse-drawn mobile base of operations is what truly sets our game apart. We wanted to eliminate the frustration common in traditional survival games, where exploration is limited by small inventories and base-building comes too late. In Westlanders, you’ll dive straight into the Wild West aboard your own custom wagon. More than just transportation, your wagon is your home, your workshop, and your progression hub. Explore a vast, untamed world without constraints. Upgrade and expand your mobile camp with new tools and countless enhancements to conquer the wilderness.

Build Outposts, Recruit Citizens, Create a Full Economy

Your journey isn’t just about discovery; it’s shaped by your choices. Scout the perfect location to establish your base camp, a place where you can harness the land’s riches while living in harmony with nature.

From a humble camp, you can grow into a thriving settlement, pushing your reach further. Weave a vital economic network between your outposts to ensure they thrive. Attract and recruit other wanderers, each with unique skills and professions. Recruit the talent you need—from master craftsmen to steadfast guards—to help you forge a prosperous settlement in the wilderness.”

Survive the Untamed Wilderness

Endure a dynamic, living open world teeming with bustling flora, fierce fauna, and intriguing inhabitants. Every day is a challenge; every night, a test. From soaring temperatures to fighting frostbite. Each biome has its own dangers that the player will have to face and fight. Waterborne diseases, bleeding bites or suffocating mines, each corner may be hiding new dangers to face! Fight bandits, wild beasts and anyone who dares challenge you.

Explore With Your Trusty Wagon

Explore and tame the land from your own customizable wagon—your mobile and upgradeable base of operations. Across these vast and uncharted landscapes, your home travels with you and adapts to every challenge. Saddle your best horses for the job from a variety that you have raised, equip attachments to the side of the Wagon to enhance its capabilities and customize your deployable campsite with a variety of workstations and utilities.

Build Your Legacy

Design, decorate, and personalize sprawling settlements. Transform barren land into bustling hubs that reflect your vision and ambition. Unlock and build a variety of buildings and decorations and place them at will to make your dream settlement in the western frontier. Plan and build roads connecting your territories and see the land evolve as you play.

Discover Riches and Secrets

Venture deep into the Westlands to uncover vital resources, encounter fascinating characters, and find lost secrets. The frontier holds endless opportunities for the bold. Uncover all the stories from those who didn’t make it out to survive these lands and meet other survivors along these perilous territories.

Master the Art of Crafting

From basic tools to advanced structures, craft, build, and innovate to survive. Your hands shape your destiny. Based on late 1800s technology, progress from basic bush craft and improvised weapons, to iron forged tools and firearms.

Evolve Your Outpost

Advance through a massive tech tree featuring over a hundred unlocks at launch ranging from powerful new tools, weapons, and essential blueprints to elevate your survival into prosperity. Buildings, tools and Wagon improvements will all add up to improve your chances of survival and helping you tame these treacherous lands.

Harness the Land’s Bounty

The Westlands are rich in biome diversity, and in each zone you will find plenty of unique resources. Explore the land and find the best spots to harvest its resources. Establish robust production lines through mining outposts, lumberyard operations, animal ranching and more. The lands resources are yours to harvest.”

Automate Your Outposts

Streamline your operations with factory-like precision. Hire specialized workers and manage their assignments and wages to automate resource production, maximize efficiency and dominate the economic landscape.

Each worker will come with its own sets of perks and flaws that will make them unique and more suitable for different roles. As they work hard, they proficiency with the different jobs improve, increasing your resource production and their salary demands!

Forge a Vast Network – Connect your burgeoning outposts and settlements across the entire valley with roads and establish logistic networks, creating a powerful trade empire that ensures your people thrives. The road system allows you to create routes between your different bases. Hire workers to patrol the routes and haul resources from one base to another and see the valley evolve as you expand.

Overcome All Dangers – Stand against relentless bandits, ferocious wild animals, and the myriad of lurking threats that seek to challenge your grasp on the Westlands. As you explore the world, the Events system will change the status quo in the territory. A raid of bandits or a pack of wild wolves may wreak chaos on one of your outposts, which will have its production halted until you fight back the invader.

Word from the Studio

We are a small team of great experience and even greater passion for video games. We want to create memorable titles, something we would play on our own when we’re back home. It’s in our studios DNA to create experiences to share together with friends and that are inherently social in nature. To create games that awake that sense of immersion, thrill and discovery that we believe videogames convey in a unique way. It is with this spirit we’ve created Westlanders. We are fans of survival, exploration, crafting and management titles. We love games like ARK, Valheim, Palworld, Factorio, cooperative games… and we like Westerns since we’re kids. We’ve of course played too much of Red Dead Redemption series, and we wanted to see what could happen if we combined ARK with the mood of Red Dead—this is how Westlanders is born.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

