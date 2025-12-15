Action RPG Town of Zoz Launches in Early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Studio Pixanoh announced the action RPG, Town of Zoz, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in early 2026.

Town of Zoz invites players to join the reluctant hero, Ito, as he returns to his family’s farm and restaurant in a village shrouded in mystery and ancient curses. This adventure blends fast-paced combat, deep storytelling, and a unique cooking mechanic, offering players a chance to explore a vibrant village while helping the townspeople rebuild bonds and uncovering an ancient magical presence.

Welcome to the Town of Zoz

After receiving a letter from his parents, Ito reluctantly returns home to help the family farm and restaurant. As he settles back into family life, Ito realizes that the once peaceful village hides an ancient secret, and the town needs his help to reveal its forbidden past, and the dark cloud that haunts them.

Fight with Flavor

As you explore the area around Zoz and help the townspeople, take advantage of Ito’s skills with his trusty machete as you slash and dodge through enemies while teaming up with several trusted companions. Each one uses their own unique skills to dispatch enemies.

True Soul Food

Food is the way to people’s hearts in Zoz, and giving townsfolk their favorite meal will increase your bonds and allow you to learn more about them. Or eat the meals yourself to gain powerful stat boosts for your next hunt.

It Takes A Village

Everyone has a story to tell, and it’s up to Ito’s mastering of the soul-infused machete and his magic-infused recipes to help them overcome their personal nightmares. Help legendary town heroes, fashionable shopkeepers, stars of the Boonbola team, leaders of a local magical sect, and speak with a Soulsmith who is able to imbue magic into weapons and tools.

