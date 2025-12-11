Deus Ex Remastered Delayed Following Fan Feedback - News

/ 964 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Aspyr announced it has delayed the release of Deus Ex Remastered from February 5, 2026 to an unannounced date following fan feedback.

"Thank you to the community for your feedback following the reveal of Deus Ex Remastered," reads a message from Aspyr.

"We’ve listened to what you had to say, and in order to better meet fan expectations and deliver the best possible experience for players, Deus Ex Remastered will no longer launch on February 5, 2026.

We look forward to sharing more updates with you when the time comes. All existing preorders will be fully refunded. Thank you again for your patience and support."

Deus Ex Remastered is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles