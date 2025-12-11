Anno 117, Black Ops 7, and More Debut on the German Charts for November 2025 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for November 2025 have been released via game.de.

There were multiple new releases in the top 20 for the month with Anno 177: Pax Romana debuting in second place.

Other games to debut on the charts for the month include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in third place, Football Manager 26 in fourth place, and Just Dance 2026 Edition in 17th place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to first place, Battlefield 6 dropped three spots to fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy remained in fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to sixth place and Pokémon Legends Z-A fell three spots to seventh place.

It Takes Two is up three spots to eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to ninth place, and Minecraft rounds out the op 10.

