Fort Solis Launches December 19 for Xbox Series - News

/ 917 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publishers Feardemic and Dear Villagers, and developers Fallen Leaf and Black Drakkar Games have announced the interactive science-fiction adventure game, Fort Solis, will launch for the Xbox SeriesX|S on December 19.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in August 2023.

View the Xbox release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Responding to an unusual emergency call from a remote mining base, Jack arrives at the dark and desolate Fort Solis. With storm warnings imminent, he heads inside to make desperate contact.

As the night grows longer, events spiral out of control, and the mystery of what happened to the crew begins to reveal itself. The storm is approaching, limiting Jack’s escape as he looks to hold out until morning arrives.

Immersive Storytelling

Experience the long night alongside the cast through carefully crafted audio and video logs,

Visuals Out of This World

A blend of rich details and captivating facial and body animation makes the universe of Fort Solis feel truly alive,

The Voices of the Storm

Performances from Roger Clark, Troy Baker and Julia Brown deliver emotion with every chapter,

Four Chapters, One Story

Binge the game in one intense session or enjoy it chapter by chapter, like an episodic TV show.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles