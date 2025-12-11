Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update 4 Gets New Details and Trailer - News

Capcom has released a new trailer and details for the Monster Hunter Wilds free Title Update 4.

Elder Dragon: Gogmazios

Note: Available after completing the main mission “A First Cry.”

For this special quest, up to four hunters can join forces with support hunters to form parties of eight! Team up with Nadia and Fabius to take down Gogmazios!

Complete the Gogmazios Extra Mission to unlock a permanent event quest for repeated play.

Gogma Artian Weapons

You can upgrade Rarity 8 Artian Weapons into Gogma Artian Weapons using materials obtained from Gogmazios.

Note: Upgraded weapons will retain their existing reinforcement bonuses.

Gogma Artian Weapons have one bonus skill and one group skill chosen at random.

Gogma Reinforce also allows you to retain your reinforcement bonuses or—for those with loftier aspirations—reset your skills completely. The Reset Skills option allows you to use Gogma materials to reset the bonus skill and group skill applied to a weapon.

Armor Transcendence

Transcendence allows hunters at HR 100+ to upgrade armor even further.

Transcending raises the limits imposed on Armor Sphere upgrades and powers up the decoration slots of rarity 5 and 6 armor.

Upgrade your armor and get ready to face the ferocious Gogmazios head on!

New Arch-Tempered Monster

Arch-Tempered Jin Dahaad Strikes in an Event Quest!

Face Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad in the ultimate hunting challenge!

New permanent quests will be available from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and new free challenge quests will be available for a limited time from Wednesday, January 7, 2026!

Added Features

New Support Hunters

Wielding a light bowgun, Nadia will provide vital support in your fight against Gogmazios!

Griffin, a great sword wielder from Ferrum Unit, and Nightmist, a light bowgun wielder from Aurora Unit, can also join you in battle.

New Optional Quests

High-difficulty quests featuring multiple 9★ monsters have been added. Complete these quests to receive special nameplates as bragging rights!

Note: Not awarded to Hunters who join after the quest has started.

Time to put your mettle to the test!

Hunters can also try their hand at Hunting Exercises, which pit you against tempered 9★ monsters.

Event Quests Incoming

For a limited time, there will be quests that let you forge special equipment, farm Heavy Armor Spheres, and much more!

Seasonal Event – Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn

Event Time: Friday, December 19, 2025 to Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Light Up With Winter Festivities!

The Grand Hub is ready to make you feel cozy with wintry delights! Enjoy a seasonal meal, special new equipment, gestures, and pop-up camp decorations.

In addition to various login bonuses and event quests, Fabius and Nadia can join your party as support hunters for a limited time, allowing you to fight alongside some of the Guild’s strongest members.

A dazzling Grand Hub awaits you!

Downloadable Content

Photo Poses (free) – Four beloved poses from prior games will be available for free.

(free) – Four beloved poses from prior games will be available for free. Character & Palico Edit Voucher (free) A Character Edit Voucher and Palico Edit Voucher will be distributed to players for free. Note: Players can use this voucher regardless of whether they used the first free ticket distributed at the launch of the game.

(free) A Character Edit Voucher and Palico Edit Voucher will be distributed to players for free. Note: Players can use this voucher regardless of whether they used the first free ticket distributed at the launch of the game. Cosmetic DLC Pack 4 (paid) – Add fresh visual flair to your hunting adventure with “Cosmetic DLC Pack 4,” a bundle of stylish content! New layered weapons for each weapon type have been added. Note: “Cosmetic DLC Pack 4” is not included with the Premium Deluxe Edition or the Cosmetic DLC Pass. Note: The contents of Cosmetic DLC Pack 4 can also be obtained separately. Please be careful of obtaining duplicate content.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

