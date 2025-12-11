Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Gets New Details and Habitat Restoration Trailer - News

/ 786 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Capcom has released a new trailer and details for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

View the "Habitat Restoration" trailer below:

Read the new details below:

Endangered Species and Invasive Monsters

Finding and securing endangered species’ eggs in order to protect and restore the natural environment is one of the important duties for the Rangers, the group of which the protagonist is the captain.

With the Crystal Encroachment threatening the ecosystem, and invasive monsters running amok, Rathalos are not the only species considered endangered.

Invasive monsters are incredibly strong, able to threaten other monsters and take over their territory.

Dens in their territory sometimes contain endangered species’ eggs.

Invasive Monster Retreat Battles

The Rangers find an Invasive monster and hope to rescue an endangered species’ egg, but it won’t be an easy task.

Instead of slaying the monster in battle, they’ll try to drive the Invasive monster back to its den.

Invasive monsters are incredibly strong: they can’t be beaten using normal battle tactics.

Sneak into the invasive monster’s den while it’s sleeping… then grab the endangered egg and run for it!

Find out how to make an invasive monster retreat, in this new twist on the classic Stories gameplay.

Raising Monsters

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection provides a new gameplay cycle where you can protect monsters,

preserve their ecosystem, and truly roleplay as a Ranger.

Form a new and exciting relationship with the Monsties you raise!

Habitat Restoration

After hatching a monster, release it into the wild, allowing it to put down roots and rebuild the species.

The Rangers call this practice Habitat Restoration.

When a monster population has been restored, their eggs can be found and hatched into Monstie partners. Habitat Restoration can be performed with more than just endangered species as well.

Ecosystem Rank

Hatching and releasing monsters into the wild will affect that area’s Ecosystem Rank.

As the Ecosystem Rank rises, eggs become easier to obtain,

and Monsties can hatch with special skills or genes.

There are even special monsters that can only be obtained through Habitat Restoration!

Dual-Element Monsters

Raising the Ecosystem Rank can even allow you to find monsters imbued with that area’s element.

Monsters with an area’s element applied to them are called Dual-Element monsters.

For example, a monster that is normally thunder element may be influenced by the fire element of the area where it is hatched from, causing it to be born with fire skills and even fire appearances.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 13, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles