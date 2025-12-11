The Rumble Fish 2 Launches January 22, 2026 for Switch 2 - News

posted 2 days ago

Publisher 3goo and developer Dimps have announced The Rumble Fish 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on January 22, 2026 for $19.99 / €19.99 / 2,480 yen.

Users who own the Switch version can purchase the Upgrade Pack for $4.99 / €4.99 / 500 yen.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Dimps and released in 2005, The Rumble Fish 2 delighted players with its flashy, technical gameplay governed by five buttons and two super move gauges and stood out with a unique, colorful cast of 16 characters punctuated by the game’s innovative “Smooth Model Animation” system, allowing for 2D sprite animation on a per-limb basis.

This port has many new features seen in modern fighting games, including a training mode with plenty of features for player to hone their skills, online player-versus-player powered by rollback netcode, options for both 4:3 and 16:9 screen size at 60 frames per second, and a gallery mode to enjoy the timeless artwork.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Features

New Game Mode: Team Battle: Pick three of your favorite characters and take on your opponent’s team in the new Team Battle mode. Master this new game mode playing offline or online.

Pick three of your favorite characters and take on your opponent’s team in the new Team Battle mode. Master this new game mode playing offline or online. Graphical Update: Experience the game with improved graphics.

Experience the game with improved graphics. Cross-Play with Nintendo Switch: Play with your friends on Nintendo Switch with online cross-play.

