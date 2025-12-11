Metroid Prime 4 and Octopath Traveler 0 Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 203K - Sales

/ 2,078 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 102,435 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 7, 2025.

Octopath Traveler 0 (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 21,698 units. The PS5 version debuted in eighth place with sales of 19,533 units and the Switch 2 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 18,083 units.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) debuted in sixth place with sales of 21,415 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in second place with sales 46,737 units, Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in third place with sales of 44,331 units, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 40,441 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 19,806 units, while the Switch 1 version is in 10th place with sales of 17,851 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 203,398 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 51,316 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 25,240 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 231 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 20 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 102,435 (2,354,146) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 46,737 (288,618) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 44,331 (862,377) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 40,441 (1,347,242) [NSW] Octopath Traveler 0 (Square Enix, 12/04/25) – 21,698 (New) [SW2] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 12/04/25) – 21,415 (New) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 19,806 (113,094) [PS5] Octopath Traveler 0 (Square Enix, 12/04/25) – 19,533 (New) [SW2] Octopath Traveler 0 (Square Enix, 12/04/25) – 18,083 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 17,851 (158,992)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 203,398 (3,171,833) Switch OLED Model – 24,395 (9,355,307) Switch Lite – 15,194 (6,765,163) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 12,372 (1,078,039) Switch – 11,727 (20,193,370) PlayStation 5 Pro – 8,797 (304,709) PlayStation 5 – 4,071 (5,858,011) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 130 (24,274) Xbox Series S – 54 (340,207) Xbox Series X – 47 (323,782) PlayStation 4 – 20 (7,931,11)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles