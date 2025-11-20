Echo Generation 2 Announced for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Cococucumber has announced cyberpunk turn-based RPG, Echo Generation 2, for the Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2026.

"The time has come! We’re thrilled to finally open the portal to Echo Generation 2," said Cococucumber game director Martin Gauvreau. "We’re expanding the world of Echo Generation with everything we’ve learned and by listening closely to our community. We can’t wait to share more about this new adventure awaiting the citizens of Maple Town and beyond."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Echo Generation 2 follows the adventures of the first game, putting players now in the boots of Jack as he explores a whole new dimension beyond Maple Town. Lost among the stars, this ordinary dad will meet new quirky allies and face unexpected extra-terrestrial enemies while fighting to find a way back home.

The science-fiction adventure revamps turn-based combat into a dynamic deckbuilder, with over 100 unique cards players can use to craft combos, unleash powerful attacks, and summon allies. Players will uncover Jack’s missing years, exploring a new dimension full of mysteries inspired by 80s and ‘90s movies and video games, and crafted with a nostalgic and colorful voxel art style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles