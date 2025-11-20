Steam Machine 'Will be Priced Like a PC, Rather Than Like a Console' - News

Valve plans to price the upcoming Steam Machine "like a PC, rather than like a console," according to a Valve spokesperson who spoke with Linus Tech Tips' Linus Sebastian.

Sony and Microsoft have increased the price of their current-generation consoles this year with the PS5 available for $500 for the Digital Edition, $550 for the standard PS5, and $750 for the PS5 Pro. The Xbox Series X is now priced at $600 for the Digital model, $650 for the standard Series X, and $800 for the 2TB Series X. Series S is available for $400 for the 512 GB model and $450 for the 1TB model.

What Valve is stating suggests the Steam Machine will be sold more profit.

"Valve wasn’t able to give any specific numbers due to the ‘rapidly evolving market conditions’, but they will obviously have it nailed down when the Steam Machine launches in Q1 202, alongside the new Steam Controller," said Sebastian (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"They did offer me one hint, though: they said that while they expect it to be very competitively priced with a PC, it will be priced like a PC, rather than like a console with games subsidizing the upfront hardware purchase.

"They wouldn’t say why, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s partially to avoid stepping on the margin opportunities of their potential partners for Steam games and Steam software, but also because they recognize that the Steam Machine is a full-fledged PC.

"So there’s no guarantee then that, say, a corporate purchase of 10,000 of these things would result in a single game sale, so they really do need to protect the sustainability of their harbor business."

