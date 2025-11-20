By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Steam Machine 'Will be Priced Like a PC, Rather Than Like a Console'

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 871 Views

Valve plans to price the upcoming Steam Machine "like a PC, rather than like a console," according to a Valve spokesperson who spoke with Linus Tech Tips' Linus Sebastian.

Sony and Microsoft have increased the price of their current-generation consoles this year with the PS5 available for $500 for the Digital Edition, $550 for the standard PS5, and $750 for the PS5 Pro. The Xbox Series X is now priced at $600 for the Digital model, $650 for the standard Series X, and $800 for the 2TB Series X. Series S is available for $400 for the 512 GB model and $450 for the 1TB model.

What Valve is stating suggests the Steam Machine will be sold more profit.

"Valve wasn’t able to give any specific numbers due to the ‘rapidly evolving market conditions’, but they will obviously have it nailed down when the Steam Machine launches in Q1 202, alongside the new Steam Controller," said Sebastian (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"They did offer me one hint, though: they said that while they expect it to be very competitively priced with a PC, it will be priced like a PC, rather than like a console with games subsidizing the upfront hardware purchase.

"They wouldn’t say why, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’s partially to avoid stepping on the margin opportunities of their potential partners for Steam games and Steam software, but also because they recognize that the Steam Machine is a full-fledged PC.

"So there’s no guarantee then that, say, a corporate purchase of 10,000 of these things would result in a single game sale, so they really do need to protect the sustainability of their harbor business."

17 Comments
Random_Matt (3 hours ago)

Flop, flop, flop then. Gabe was not particularly well insighted about the last steam machine; I guess the same can be said the second time around.

  • +4
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Not going to sell very well then. The specs of it are below PS5, and a home builder can build a PC that roughly matches the specs of the 512 GB SSD model for about about $550, (I just did on PC Part Picker), less if they buy each part on a good sale.

This should have been something they subsidized to get a foothold in the tv attached console market.

  • +3
only777 (4 hours ago)

$1000 - For the Steam Machine

$1500 - For Xbox-PC

  • +3
JRPGfan only777 (3 hours ago)

That is way to expensive for the steam machine.

  • +3
Radek only777 (2 hours ago)

$1000 for a Steam Machine with GPU weaker than 5 year old PS5 lol...

  • +2
JRPGfan Radek (2 hours ago)

I was thinking 400-500$ depending on sell at loss or breakeven point. 1000$ would be Valve making at least a few 100$ on each sale of this Machine.

  • +1
konnichiwa (3 hours ago)

If it was more strong than a console at the moment sure 1000$ fine but weaker make its a hard sell.

  • +1
Brimac19 (31 minutes ago)

Well-I’m definitely out-Back to my PS5 & Switch 2.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror (1 hour ago)

Well the PC parts only come out to about $450-500... Soooooooo

  • 0
Leynos (1 hour ago)

Lost interest then.

  • 0
JackHandy (1 hour ago)

My first instinct was to say that the world is greedier than it use to be. But really, it's the consumers who are to blame. If we're going to accept less for more, then they're going to keep giving us less for more. It's up to us to stop them.

  • 0
apocalypse4ms (2 hours ago)

mistake from valve, it is their opportunity to sidestep microsoft
they have to sell this at a loss, you don't have that kind of opportunity that often

my pinky says, they know what's looming in the coming years (Taiwan war with China)

if you need pc parts, upgrade this year, don't wait

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown apocalypse4ms (2 hours ago)

Yeah, the Chinese told Steam about their upcoming secret invasion.

  • +1
BraLoD (3 hours ago)

As I said during the reveal, $600 is the bare minimum, if they were willing to take a hit for a year or so, but I expect more.
I would guess it will be announced as $800.

  • 0
JRPGfan BraLoD (2 hours ago)

You can build a PC with a cpu/gpu combo like the steam machines for alot less than that yourself.
800$ seems way to high. At 600$ I bet you they pocket like 100$ on each unit sold.

  • +3
DekutheEvilClown JRPGfan (2 hours ago)

Not in that form factor though. That makes it more expensive.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror DekutheEvilClown (1 hour ago)

That's not necessarily true

less material and smaller footprint/weight would lead to heavy savings on Valves end and could easily offset the cost of the manufacturing for parts on custom boards and assembly

  • 0