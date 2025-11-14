Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Delayed to Early 2026 - News

Dragami Games announced it has delayed Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition from November 2025 to early 2026.

The extra development time will give the team the time to add the Switch 2 exclusive Gun Shooting Mode and have the physical version available on day one.

Read new details on the game below:

Notice and Apology for the Delay

Initially, the game was planned for release as a digital-only title. However, following the announcement, we have carefully considered the possibility of releasing a physical edition. Thanks to the cooperation of several publishing partners, we are now preparing to release physical package editions for multiple regions.

To unify the release dates for both the digital and physical versions, we have decided to delay the launch. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the game, and we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to deliver the best possible experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Exclusive “Gun Shooting Mode” Revealed

We are also pleased to announce a brand-new mode exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition—the “Gun Shooting Mode.”

In this mode, Juliet, the game’s protagonist, is equipped with her Chainsaw Blaster at all times and takes on zombie hunting using only gunfire. Each stage features “WAVE” sections where hordes of zombies surge in, allowing players to enjoy a new gameplay experience as they aim and shoot from an over-the-shoulder perspective.

Additionally, this mode incorporates ride-rail shooter elements, where players progress through stages a long a set path, offering a fresh and thrilling experience distinct from the traditional gameplay style.

This mode also supports mouse-style controls using the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Con 2, providing a more intuitive gameplay experience. It is unlocked and becomes playable upon completing either Original Mode or RePOP Mode.

Looking Ahead

Dragami Games remains committed to delivering an even more fulfilling gameplay experience. We will continue to refine and prepare the title for release, and we ask for your continued patience and support until launch.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2024, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2024.

