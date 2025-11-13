ASUS Says ROG Xbox Ally X Has Seen High Demand and is in Short Supply - News

ASUS in its Q3 of the 2025 fiscal year call with investors stated the ROG Xbox Ally X has been in high demand since it launched on October 16 and it is in short supply as they try to meet demand.

"We believe that we have achieved our original goals in terms of premium positioning and creating a new growth driver in the gaming segment," said an ASUS executive in the earnings call (via Seeking Alpha). "And that's why we launched the third-generation ROG Ally last month. It featured deeper collaboration with Xbox.

"And so since its launch, we see that the market response for it has been extremely positive. And particularly, there has been an appetite for the premium higher-end models exceeding our expectations. In fact, these high-end variants are currently in short supply, and we are working closely with key component suppliers to ramp up production and fill the demand gap that currently exists."

The company expects the entire lineup of Ally PC handhelds will generate NT$3 billion to NT$5 billion (USD$96.3 million to USD$160.5 million) this quarter and expected to generate NT$4 billion to NT$5 billion (USD$128.4 million to USD$160.5 million) in revenue per quarter going forward.

"So our goal for the ROG Ally to remain a core pillar within the ASUS gaming portfolio while also driving tangible revenue and profit growth for the company," said ASUS.

"For this quarter, currently, we are expecting the sales contribution of the Ally to come in at around TWD 3 billion to TWD 5 billion. And given the strong demand for the high-end models, we are confident that quarterly revenue could move toward the TWD 4 billion to TWD 5 billion range going forward."

Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad says the figure likely suggests hundreds of thousands of Ally units sold for the October to December 2025 quarter.

"We're talking in hundreds of thousands here, so still fairly niche overall but not too bad," said Ahmad.

Available sales figures on the ROG Xbox Ally is extremely limited, however, it did sell around 1,000 units in its first week in Spain with over 800 of that figure being the more expensive ROG Xbox Ally X. It would sell another 350 units in its second week in Spain.

Rough estimates could put launch week sales of the ROG Xbox Ally in the 80,000 to 100,000 unit range if the Spain to worldwide sales ratio are similar to the launch sales of the Xbox Series X|S. This is just a very rough figure based on limited data.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

