Needy Streamer Overload Sales Top 3 Million Units

Publisher and developer WSS playground, and developer Xemono announced Needy Streamer Overload has sold over three million units.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of June 30, 2023.

The game first released for PC via Steam in January 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch in October 2022.

It was also announced Needy Streamer Overload will be getting an anime via animation company Yostar Pictures. It will begin airing in April 2026. The game and series is known as Needy Girl Overdose in Japan.

View a trailer of the anime below:

