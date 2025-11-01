The Run: Got Next Rebranded to NBA THE RUN, to Launch in 2026 - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Play by Play Studios announced the three-versus-three street basketball game, The Run: Got Next, has been rebranded to NBA THE RUN. It will launch in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"As fans of pretty much every basketball video game ever made, we have very big shoes to fill—and we don’t take that lightly," said Play by Play Studios founder and CEO Scott Probst. "Our partnership with the NBA and NBPA takes us to a whole new level and we’re beyond excited about the collaboration and the potential of NBA THE RUN. We’re a small team, but we’re scrappy, focused and relentless about creating an all new smash hit. This game is for every hoops fan across the globe."

NBA global partnerships and media senior vice president Adrienne O’Keeffe added, "We’re always looking for new ways to bring fans closer to the game. NBA THE RUN provides fans with new ways to express their passion for basketball and we’re looking forward to working with the team at Play by Play to bring it to market."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

We’re taking it back to the streets. NBA THE RUN is a fast-paced, online three-versus-three street basketball game, played above-the-rim and packed with posturizing moments, ankle-breaking tricks and a unique, signature style. Take your favorite NBA stars to iconic streetball courts around the world and stack wins, earn cred and become the GOAT of THE RUN.

Don’t Get Knocked Out

Play Solos or Squads, the choice is yours. Face off against the best of the best in online multiplayer Knockout Tournaments spanning the globe on legendary streetball courts from Venice Beach, to The Tenement in the Philippines, and more. Lock in, win, advance, repeat.

Become the Goat

Gameplay is fast, fluid and responsive. Powered by true rollback netcode, your moves on the sticks will sync instantaneously—cross up an aggressive defender, switch to a layup mid-dunk to avoid a block, or throw up a lob out of a spin move for a game winning alley-oop.

Defense Wins Chips

It’s not only about the high flying dunks, stepback logo threes and ankle breakers—in NBA THE RUN, defense is just as fun, and powerful, as offense. Thunderous blocks, diving for loose balls, huge steals, and all-out physicality on D can lead to a W and will get you just as hyped.

Streetball With Style

Everything about NBA THE RUN is handcrafted and stylized to deliver a completely unique look and feel. Authentic to the sport of basketball and visually in a lane of its own—there isn’t another basketball game on the market that looks, feels or plays like NBA THE RUN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles