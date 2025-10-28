The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ Headed to Switch 2 in Q1 2026 - News

Publisher Nicalis and developer Edmund McMillen announced The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Q1 2026. A physical edition will be available for $69.99 on the Nicalis Store.

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ is currently in beta for PC via Steam. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is an expansion for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth that is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the agme below:

You don’t have to go it alone.

Experience The Binding of Isaac‘s devious blend of dungeon crawling, twin-stick shooter action and endlessly randomized replayability like never before: with friends online!

Repentance+ includes the entire game—with all downloadable content and hundreds of additions and improvements from updates—plus full-featured online cooperative play for up to four players.

Play online with friends, start or join a match with strangers… and take on Mom and the twisting labyrinths of the Basement, together at last.

Features:

Online play in all game modes, including daily runs, Greed mode, and challenges.

Extensive preference filters when hosting or searching for online matches.

Emote wheel and voice chat for online communication.

New “Item Descriptions” option reveals the full functionality of items you’ve previously collected.

New leaderboards for online play.

Over 700 different items to collect.

More than 300 enemy types and bosses.

Multiple difficulty settings, game modes, branching paths and endings to discover.

