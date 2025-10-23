Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches December 2 for Switch 2 - News

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on December and revealed the game's fall roadmap.

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20, 2025.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

View the fall roadmap update video below:

Read the fall roadmap below:

Title Update 10 (October 28)

Parkour Update 2

Following our first Parkour update, we’ve listened to your feedback and are coming back with a second Parkour Update coming October 28. This update will feature a new toggle option named “Advanced Parkour.” It will remove all parkour barriers, allowing you to do side ejects and back ejects from any height. We also bring some tweaks with side eject on parkour down, giving you more freedom of expression.

The vertical ledge grab in regular parkour will now work in more situations, including non-standing objects, whether or not the advanced parkour toggle is on. From those non-standing objects, we are also introducing a new beam manual jump option. Finally, we are reintroducing a much-requested feature: the directional catch ledge mechanic.

Corrupted Castles

October 28 is also when you can expect a new Animus themed activity called Corrupted Castles. Any previously completed castle may get corrupted and filled with Animus anomalies, including Samurai Daisho and their corresponding reward chests. Up to five Corrupted Castles will appear on the map each season, allowing you plenty of opportunities to reengage those castles and higher levels of play for even greater rewards.

Title Update 11 (November 25)

Free Story drops

The 3rd story drop is coming your way on November 25th, and it’s called “A Puzzlement”. This quest has a much more humorous, silly tone, much more akin to something like AC Odyssey, in which we are digging up old foes from Naoe’s past who are looking for a bit of redemption. Our two protagonists will learn new skills from each other:

Naoe will learn how to perform her own spectacular version of Yasuke’s war kick ability.

Yasuke will learn how to stealthily dispatch enemies in a non-lethal way.

As the name suggests, “A Puzzlement”, also introduces a brand new and intricate environmental puzzle that may hold the answers to a bunch of questions that you, the community, have been asking for a while.

But there is more! We are doubling down on free story drops because our next special collaboration is also dropping on November 25th.

You can also expect a bunch of freebies around the holiday season.

Switch 2 Version

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2. It will have all the recent updates and free content drops, except for the “Claws of Awaji” expansion that will come later in the new year. It will also work with cross-progression to Ubisoft Connect, so you will be able to pick up where you left off. Switch 2 also offers a new way to play with touch screen features in all menus including world map, store, and hideout.

