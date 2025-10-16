Quantic Dream Announces 3v3 Action Strategy Game Spellcasters Chronicles - News

Quantic Dream following the news it was working on a multiplayer game has announced free-to-play three-vs-three team-based third-person action strategy game, Spellcasters Chronicles, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The gods are gone. In their wake, a selected few found they could channel the ancient energy called the Source and use it to weave fate. Sorcerers, shamans, mages... they are now known as Spellcasters, and stand on the brink of shaping the world’s destiny.

You are one of these Spellcasters, a powerful mage capable of shaping the fate of the world. Fight for power and influence to control the Source, the energy that fuels your magic.

Spellcasters Chronicles is a free-to-play, team-based, 3rd-person action-strategy game. Embody a mage commander and unleash chaos on the battlefield by summoning hordes of creatures and casting powerful spells in this multiplayer game where strategic play, skill, and creativity are rewarded. Will you be a Spellcaster they fear, or one they worship?

Use Your Magic in Epic Three-Versus-Three Combat

Play as a powerful mage and team up with your allies to outplay your rivals. Battle in mystical arenas and unleash devastating spells that can attack your enemies, buff your allies, and even change the environment. Build strategies with your allies to turn the tide of the game in your favor and emerge victorious.

Fly. Cast. Fight. Cooperate.

Fly into the air and engage in dynamic aerial combat where your skill and your magic will help you prevail. Command your army from the sky and plan your next move toward victory. Your skills will define the outcome of a fight; your strategy decides the outcome of the game. Think fast and act faster to secure your victory.

Summon Hundreds of Creatures Fighting With You

Summon armies of hundreds, among a wide roster of creatures. Skeleton warriors, ogres, dragons: every monster has a role. Build towers and structures to control the terrain and unleash colossal Titans capable of shattering the battleground and bend your enemies to your will.

Learn New Spells and Summons to Design Your Perfect Deck

Build your own play style by equipping spells that suit your gameplay: whether you want to play as a support, tank, or damage dealer, you can choose among an ever-expanding list of more than 50 spells and summons from seven schools of magic. Expand your arsenal by collecting knowledge to craft new spells and summons, and design your perfect deck.

Shape the World’s Fate Together

Join the community of Spellcasters Chronicles and make decisions that will change the world forever. Each season, you will face a choice that impacts the gameplay and lore of the game. Etch your name in the tapestry and become a legend.

