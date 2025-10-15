Squirrel with a Gun Launches November 18 for Switch 2 - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Dee Dee Creations announced Squirrel with a Gun will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 18.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the Switch 2 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Squirrel, meet gun. As the neighborhood’s most obnoxious rodent, develop a knack (and a love?) for crime and mayhem in pursuit of golden acorns in this nutty sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer. Fight tooth, claw, and gun to escape a secret underground facility and defeat the Agents.

Fight Tooth, Claw, and Gun

Discover what an erratic squirrel is capable of with a gun in its paws (or just its paws) and how far how far this fuzzy fiend will go to collect its acorns. Escape a secret underground facility and defeat the Agents. Upgrade your weapons and locate the other secret bunkers to take down elite bosses, even blow up a tank. Swap out weapons to try your paw at all 12 types of enemy takedowns.

Solve Intricate Puzzle Rooms to Collect Golden Acorns

Navigate unique puzzle challenges to collect all the golden acorns by getting creative with how you use your arsenal of weapons, using weapon recoil to give yourself a boost. Collect enough golden acorns to unlock hidden sections of the game.

Have Some Nutty Sandbox Fun

Explore the world from a squirrel’s eye view or cruise around in your toy car. Harass the neighborhood or ask for nice pets from curious passersby. Help them out in exchange for goodies (or simply mug them), and unlock cosmetics to create your squirrely style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles