PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for October 2025 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for October 2025.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, October 21.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Silent Hill 2 | PS5

Take on the role of James Sunderland and venture into the mostly deserted town of Silent Hill in this highly anticipated remake of the 2001 classic. What awaits him is a rust-stained nightmare, cloaked in fog, and populated by monsters. Experience a master class in psychological horror on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds. Enter a dream-like world and encounter twisted monsters, the menacing Pyramid Head, and a seemingly ordinary cast of characters wrestling with their past. As James comes to terms with his own turmoil, he’ll be left with one question – why did he really come to Silent Hill?

Until Dawn | PS5

Rebuilt from the ground up for PS5, Until Dawn invites you to immerse yourself in a gripping slasher horror where every decision can make the difference between life and death. When eight friends return to the isolated mountain lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, things quickly take a sinister turn. As fear tightens its icy grip on the group, their remote retreat becomes an inescapable nightmare. Your actions and choices will determine who survives in this definitive version of the seminal horror classic.

V Rising | PS5

V Rising is a vampire survival action-RPG adventure like no other. Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber and hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. Roam the night alone or gather a clan – V Rising can be played solo, co-op or in persistent online multiplayer. Travel alone or explore the world with friends. Raid other players’ castles or play the diplomat in the game of blood, power and betrayal. Compete or cooperate – the choice is yours.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS5, PS4

Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most. Ichiban sets out to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, drawing a ragtag group of society’s outcasts to his side: Adachi, a rogue cop, Nanba, a homeless ex-nurse, and Saeko, a hostess on a mission. Together, they are drawn into a conflict brewing beneath the surface in Yokohama and must rise to become the heroes they never expected to be. Experience dynamic RPG combat like none other. Switch between 19 unique Jobs ranging from Bodyguard to Musician, and use the battlefield as your weapon. Take up bats, umbrellas, bikes, street signs, and everything else at your disposal to crack some skulls!

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 | PS5, PS4

Playtime Co. was once the king of the toy manufacturing industry… until everybody inside of the factory one day disappeared into thin air. Now, years later, you must explore the factory and uncover the truth. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in this horror/puzzle adventure. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab items from afar. Explore the mysterious facility… and don’t get caught.

As Dusk Falls | PS5, PS4

As Dusk Falls is a gripping crime drama that explores the entangled lives of two families across decades, starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona. Created by the lead designer of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls, this thrilling, branching multiplayer interactive drama follows these two families in their struggle to survive, protect, and endure challenges rooted in the previous generations’ mistakes. Every decision will shape the characters’ fates. Multiple paths through each chapter will reveal insights about who you and your friends are and make every playthrough unique. Replay the story again and again to uncover vastly different outcomes for multiple characters and hidden nuances behind every decision and relationship. Will your characters survive unscathed? What kind of people will they ultimately become?

Wizard with a Gun | PS5

Wizard with a Gun is an online sandbox survival game for 1 to 4 players set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Collect resources from the world and craft unique enchanted ammunition for your arsenal of guns. Combine elements for intended or surprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control… Survive alone or with a few wizard friends in online cooperative play to combine resources, magic, and creativity in your tower building. Or just watch it all burn down together – the choice is yours.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Tekken 3 | PS5, PS4

Experience Tekken 3, originally released on the original PlayStation, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Nineteen years following the previous King of Iron Fist tournament, fighters from all over the world have mysteriously begun to disappear at the hands of the enigmatic being known only as Toshin. Heihachi, hoping the promise of strong opponents will lure out this so-called “God of Fighting,” begins his preparations for The King of Iron Fist Tournament 3. Experience Tekken 3’s world at its very best, with an all-new CGI opening and unique endings for each character, exclusive to the home console release. Every mode from previous entries is here, including Arcade Mode, Versus Mode, Team Battle Mode for competitive play, and Practice Mode for all your training needs.

*PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe lineups may differ by region. Please check PlayStation Store on release day.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

