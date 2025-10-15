Witchbrook Delayed to 2026 - News

Chucklefish announced it has delayed the release of the magic life simulation game, Witchbrook, from winter 2025 to 2026.

It is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass.

"Witchbrook needs a little more time in the cauldron, so we’re shifting the release to 2026," said Chucklefish. "It’s a big project, and we want to make your time in Mossport as rich and immersive as possible."

View a trailer of the game below:

Read a development update below:

We have an important update to share about Witchbrook. Originally we had planned to launch Winter 2025, but despite great development progress this year, we’ve made the difficult decision to shift the release into next year.

Witchbrook is a big project – and it’s taking shape exactly as we hoped; full of charm, depth and detail! In our first blog, we shared our goal to create a living, breathing world for you to explore, and as we bring all those elements together, we’re taking the time needed to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive.

Map of Mossport

So far we’ve been quiet about the size of the gameworld, but today we’d like to reveal the first look at our map of Mossport! While the map highlights the sheer scale of the physical world you’ll be exploring, we’re also hard at work filling the world with spellbinding stories, captivating quests, and enchanting systems to enrich your time at Witchbrook College.

t’s really important to note here that the coloured areas you see here on the map are playable areas!

Whether it’s hiking through the peaceful green trails of Shadhollow Forest with its concealed paths and ancient secrets, or breathing in the salty sea breeze on the golden beaches of Parasol Sands, Mossport is full of natural beauty and diverse locations.

Often home to festivals and markets, Mossport’s high street is the lively heart of the city, with shops to browse, delicacies to sample, and friendly faces to meet. Whilst the Student Village buzzes with energy beneath the grand facade of Witchbrook College, housing a lively community of young witches.

When you need a step back, Shadbrook Cottage and its verdant garden offer a quiet retreat to transform how you see fit. Just down the lane you’ll find peaceful farmlands, and even a secluded spot to fish along the winding river. Each area connects naturally to the next, creating a world that feels lived-in, warm, and ready for you to explore.

What’s Next?

The extra time we’re letting the cauldron bubble has opened the door to exploring a few additional exciting opportunities, including additional platforms and language support we hadn’t initially planned! More details on this as soon as we can share them.

We’re hoping this glimpse at the map conveys the scale and variety of places you’ll be exploring in Witchbrook, when it releases next year! We’ll be sharing more development updates this side of the year with a blog focused on character customisation arriving in the next few weeks. Also word on the street is that there’s another The Witchbrook Oracle already in the works. We can’t wait to share more.

