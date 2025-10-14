Assassin's Creed Boss Has Left Ubisoft Following Creation of New Subsidiary - News

The head of the Assassin's Creed franchise, Marc-Alexis Coté, has left Ubisoft, according to an internal note sent to staff on Tuesday that was obtained by VideoGamesChronicle.

Coté has led the Assassin's Creed franchise since 2022, however, before that he was the co-director on 2012's Assassin's Creed III and creative director on 2014's Assassin's Creed: Syndicate. He has been a producer on every entry since 2014.

The internal note sent in an email to employees stated Coté was offered a leadership position at the newly created subsidiary that is partly owned by Tencent called Vantage Studios. However, he declined the offer and decided to leave the company.

"While we are disappointed by his decision, we understand and respect that MAC had his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios’ creation and future," reads the email. "Unfortunately, despite being offered several opportunities to be part of the leadership team shaping our strategic direction, MAC respectfully declined and decided to look to start his next chapter elsewhere.

"Let me close by offering our deep gratitude for MAC’s many contributions over the years. As Executive Producer and VP for Assassin's Creed, he has been instrumental in AC’s success, and his impact has been felt across our teams and our players."

Ubisoft's goal is to "write the next chapter" for the Assassin's Creed franchise under Vantage and to craft experiences "that players want to immerse themselves in" that can be evolved "with their feedback."

Ubisoft in a statement sent to VideoGamesChrobicle said, "Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft. While we are saddened to see him go, we’re confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build.

"We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin's Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors."

