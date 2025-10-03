PS5 Slim Digital Edition Now Comes With a Smaller SSD in the US - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last month began rolling out the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition with a smaller SSD in Europe.

The new PS5 Slim Digital Edition model with the smaller SSD has now launched in the US on PlayStation Direct.

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition used to come with a 1TB SSD, however, the new model comes with an 825GB SSD. The new model has been spotted in at least France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, according to Billbill-Kun.

As of right now, only the PS5 Slim Digital Edition comes with the smaller 825GB SSD. The standard PS5 with a disc drive still comes with a 1TB SSD.

It has been speculated the reason for the decreased storage is to avoid another price increase.

Sony Interactive Entertainment increased the price of the PS5 in the US on August 21 by $50 on all three models due to "a challenging economic environment." The price of the PS5 also increased in Europe, Australia and New Zealand on April 14.

